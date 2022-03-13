What's new

Boston ends COVID public health emergency first declared in March 2020

2 years of basically work-at-home lifted..companies asking their workforces to come back in.

www.masslive.com

Boston ends public health emergency first declared in March 2020

The decision opened the door for the school mask mandate to be lifted in the coming weeks.
www.masslive.com www.masslive.com

Boston officials will lift the city’s COVID-19 public health emergency on April 1, an order put in place just shy of two years ago.


The city had already rescinded an indoor mask mandate that covered gyms, bars and restaurants, museums, entertainment venues and some other public spaces. Masks remain required in the Boston Public Schools.


The decision to drop the public health emergency, supported by Mayor Michelle Wu, was approved by the Boston Public Health Commission at a Wednesday night meeting.

“Thank you for doing your part to get vaccinated, mask up and protect others,” Wu said. “We’ll continue following the science as we navigate our pandemic recovery.”

The public health emergency announced by then-Mayor Marty Walsh on March 15, 2020, came the same day Gov. Charlie Baker closed Massachusetts K-12 schools and banned in-person dining for an initial period of three weeks. The declaration by Boston officials allowed the city to request additional resources from the state and federal governments to fight the burgeoning COVID pandemic.

While a mask mandate still exists in Boston schools, it could be lifted in the coming weeks. Public health officials recommended removing the restriction when the city’s daily average of new COVID cases reach 10 per 100,000 residents [population 684,000], the Boston Globe reported. The city currently has 13 cases per 100,000 residents. The choice of whether to drop the mask requirement falls to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

In Worcester this week, the city’s board of health voted to lift the city’s school mask mandate immediately.
 
www.boston.com

'This weekend, I had *ZERO* COVID in the ICU': Local doc celebrates little victories

Massachusetts's case counts have fallen dramatically over the last few weeks, and are now below 1,000 a day. Read more on Boston.com.
www.boston.com

For the last week, Massachusetts’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 daily case numbers has been below 1,000, marking a steep decrease from a few weeks ago, and one local critical care doctor is seeing the shift in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Lakshman Swamy, a critical care physician at the Cambridge Health Alliance and instructor at both UMass Chan Medical School and Harvard Medical School, took to Twitter Sunday to celebrate little victories from the weekend.

“This weekend, I had *ZERO* COVID in the ICU,” Swamy tweeted. “After Delta & omicron it was incredible to see people who just got better. To not feel like everything kept getting worse. To not feel like it was hopeless.”
 
www.wcvb.com

Boston-area hospital reports milestone: No COVID-19 patients in ICU

The hospital first admitted a coronavirus patient to the ICU 731 days ago.
www.wcvb.com www.wcvb.com


fox2now.com

No COVID patients at St. Louis area hospital for first time in over 2 years

Officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights announced a milestone in their fight against COVID-19 on Monday.
fox2now.com fox2now.com

denvergazette.com

SEE IT: Hospital reports zero active COVID-19 cases for first time in two years

A hospital in Georgia happily reported Wednesday that there were no longer any active cases of COVID-19 inside.
denvergazette.com denvergazette.com

www.wfla.com

AdventHealth Carrollwood reports zero patients with COVID-19 for first time in 2 years

Team members celebrated the milestone with bottles of Gatorade Zero.
www.wfla.com www.wfla.com
 

