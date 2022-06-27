Boss is coming back!

ziaulislam
Why the hell would any sane person want PKR to be that valuable? PKR at 200 is better for exports.Dar will have a bigger challenge in this hands this time. Bringing PKR back to 150 will not be so easy
Twitter per main to hoon nahi koi is ki post per comment ker da BB jitna Marzi moo main la lo rehna phir be Tum na aisa he ha. Na khatoon-e-awal Bono gi na he Kuch or.
The increase in corporate taxes makes me want to slaughter these clowns. Destroying our industries with these taxes is ok for them but imposing taxes on agricultural lands is a sin to them.Even 200 PKR is nothing when you load Pakistani industry with so much taxes and kill any chance of investment
It's amazing how much lanati these patwaris and jiyalas are