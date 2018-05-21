What's new

Bosnian Defense Industry

We are not the most advanced country but I wanted to share what we are producing. With the help of friendly countries like Turkey, U.S,Pakistan etc. we can be more productive and produce a wider range of arms.

Mortars:

Mortars002.jpg


Mortars003.jpg


Mortars004.jpg


Mortars005.jpg


Mortars006.jpg


Mortars007.jpg


Mortars008.jpg
 
Guns and Howitzers continued:

Guns-and-Howitzers011.jpg


Guns-and-Howitzers012.jpg


Guns-and-Howitzers013.jpg


Guns-and-Howitzers014.jpg


Guns-and-Howitzers015.jpg


Guns-and-Howitzers016.jpg


PLAKAT BNT_2_manja.jpg

BNT-TMIH.jpg


Old news but most people have probably not heard about it.

Turkey, Bosnia-Herzegovina ink arms production deal
ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Turkey's state-owned weapons producer MKEK has signed agreements with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Unis Frop defense industry corporation to pool their installed capacity and other resources for a greater share of the arms and internal security market.

A MKEK spokesman told United Press International details of the arrangement would be worked out by MKEK's superiors at the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

A memorandum of understanding specifies that Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu will work together with Unis Frop on joint production and marketing of defense industry products and projects.

Turkey has expanded its customer base in a vast range of sectors in the Caucasus and Central Asia, from Turkish comics to cars and trucks, since the opening up of that region after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

Turkey shares cultural, ethnic, racial and religious ties with former Soviet republics that emerged as nation-states after the Soviet Union's demise.

In a patchwork of fragile democracies, authoritarian closed shops and self-styled benign dictatorships stretching from Europe's edge to farthest Asia, Turkey has exercised a moderating influence and profited commercially as a result, analysts said.

MKEK is one of the oldest continuously operated state enterprises making and selling weapons in the Middle East. Its origins date back to the 15th century production of heavy guns and shells for the Ottoman Empire's artillery corps.

The Ministry of Defense-controlled MKEK network has 11 major factories in its portfolio in Turkey's Anatolia region, which includes the capital.

The factories in Kirikkale, a major steel center 50 miles east of Ankara, produce heavy weapons and ammunition. Another factory in Cankiri, 87 miles northeast of Ankara, manufactures medium-caliber weapons. MKEK factories in and around Ankara make gas masks, pyrotechnics equipment and supplies, rockets and explosives, small arms and ammunition.

Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina have had a history of military and political collaboration, but analysts said the new agreement is more likely a Turkish gesture to help restore the Balkan nation's weapons industry, which was devastated in the 1992-95 war.

Bosnia-Herzegovina was a major exporter of arms as a constituent of former Yugoslavia. Its factories supplied military equipment to more than 40 countries. During and after the conflict, production was greatly curtailed due to war damage to factories.

According to IHS Jane's, the defense intelligence group, elements of the industry have been rebuilt, and now Bosnia-Herzegovina is re-entering the international market. Its manufacturers took part in several recent arms industry shows but were absent from a major trade fair in the Gulf this year, mainly because of the global recession.

Recent restoration of war-hit production facilities has enabled Bosnia-Herzegovina to restart exports of artillery, mortars, recoilless rifles, rocket launchers and electro-optical devices in a competitive market.

A major impact of Turkey's collaboration with Bosnia-Herzegovina would be greater accessibility for Turkey in markets usually restricted to non-European countries, analysts said.

Pakistan, Bosnia to boost defence ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9: Pakistan signed on Tuesday MoUs for defence and trade cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina as the two countries vowed to boost their ties.

The two agreements were signed during the visit of President Bakir Izetbegovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

President Zardari and Mr Izetbegovic witnessed the signing ceremony.

Terming the signing of the MOUs a significant step forward, the two leaders hoped they would go a long way in enhancing the bilateral relations. Under the defence cooperation agreement, Pakistan would provide conventional weapons to Bosnia.

The MoU on closer cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries would facilitate greater interaction among businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries for exploring new avenues of trade and investment.

The bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at a dismal $301,000. Much of the trade between the two is routed through some third country making products like surgical instruments, textile products, rice and lumber much more expensive.

Bosnia has skilled infrastructure development companies and a robust wood and metal processing industry.

Pakistani businessmen have long eyed Bosnia as a hub for re-exporting their products to Europe. The two countries already have a free trade agreement and are currently negotiating Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

President Zardari, during his talks with the Bosnian leader, hoped that negotiations over PTA would be finalised soon. Mr Zardari and Mr Izetbegovic agreed on opening of bank branches in each other’s countries.

To be continued.....
 
Guns and Howitzers continued:

Nice I like the first MRL shown and also few Artillery good going guys.
 
what type of defense co-operation we have? @Osmanovic

I want us to co-operate in the field of sports as well. Bosnia and Turkic World can be a great place for our footballers. We can in turn help them in Cricket, Hockey, Squash, Snooker etc.
 
Defence industry good for Bosnia.

Any will buy Kosovo and Albania?

Bosnia just have forces up their armed forces from 9600 to 14,600.

No Navy in defence branches.
 
T-72 Fire Control System from ZRAK DD Sarajevo

Now You can retrofit all Your T-series tanks with modern Fire Control System (hereinafter referred to as “FCS”). Besides FCS for T55 tank, similar modular FCS for T-72 type has been developed.

Our FCS uses the principle of independent line of sight with additional stabilization while tracking. Influence of gun and turret movements are thus eliminated and FCS provides extremely good line of sight stabilization even while the tank is in motion.

PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION

A typical moving target engagement is as follows:

Commander observes target by means of the exisisting cupola and presses target acquisition buttons. The turret swings over and Gunner’s azimuth line of sight is aligned with the cupola position. If unloaded, Gunner loads the gun by means of an automatic loader.

While loading, Gunner tracks a target and activates laser rangfinder. Range is displayed in Gunner’s optics and also fed to the computer. Superelevation and lead angle keep the line of sight in coincidence with target permanently.

While tracking, lead angles are continously calculed and introduced. The line of sight remains undisturbed. When the loading is finished the gun automatically returns to the position from which the fire –power can be realised.

Firing gate in both axes takes care of the gun positional errors and enables firing when repective errors are annuled.

The procedure will be the same when the tank is in motion.

EASY RETROFITTING

• Simple mounting in existing tanks

SHOOT-ON-THE-MOVE

• Stabilized target observation and tracking as well as independednt gun and turret movements

• Dynamic vertical reference calculation

• Automatic and continuous lead angle calculation and introducing

• Firing gate

NIGHT & DAY FIRING CAPABILITY

• Day sight with laser rangefinder

• Nigth passive sight with II gen.tube

FAST REACTION TIME FROM DETECTION TO FIRING

• Undisturbed line of sight after laser firing and during gun positioning

• Undisturbed target trackin even on-the-move and during automatic gun loading

MAXIMAL FIRST ROUND HIT PROBABILITY

• Automatic and continuous digital ballistic calculation for all meteoro-ballistic data

• High laser firing repetition and accuracy

• Accurate sensors and line of sight positioning

EASY-TO-OPERATE-FEATURES

• The workload of the crew is reduced as much as possible

• System rapidly supply accurate and easily understandable information to the crew

DIFFERENT MODES OF OPERATION

• Reserve mechanical modes of operation

OPTIONS

• Commander’s tracking and firing capability

• Night vision thermal infra-red night sight

• Explanded built-in test equipment

ZRAK d.d. Sarajevo
 
Current Capabilities:

1. UNIS GROUP which incorporates:
1.1. IGMAN DD Konjic

Production of ammunition in accordance with C.I.P. and ANSI-SAAMI standards:
• Ammunition Cal. from 5.56 x 45 mm to 12.7 x 108 mm);
• Sniper Ammunition Cal. 7.62 x 51 mm, Special Ball, M118 and Cal. 12.7 x 99 mm,
Special Ball, Sniper;
• Blank - Cartridge from Cartridge Cal. 5.56 x 45 mm, Blank, M200 to Cartridge Cal.
12.7 x 99 mm, Blank, M1A1

1.2. PRETIS DD Vogošća
Production of ammunition for:
• 60 t0 120 mm mortar
• 76 i 90 mm guns
• 105, 122, 130, 152 and 155 mm guns & howitzers
• 128 mm rockets ground-ground
• 122 mm rockets ground-ground
• 262 mm rockets ground-ground
• Infantry weapon ammo - 90 mm rocket, rifle grenade anti-personnel, rifle
grenade anti-tank

1.3. BNT TMiH Novi Travnik
Production of:
• Infantry arms (recoilless guns)
• Mortars 60, 81, 82 and 120mm
• Guns & howitzers
• Multiple rocket launchers & systems
Bosnia and Herzegovina Military Industry
12

1.4. BINAS DD Bugojno
Production of:
• All types of fuses (calibar 60 mm to 280mm) for:
- Artillery (mechanical, piezoelectric, proximity and time pyrotechnic and electronic)
- Mortars (mechanical, proximity)
- Rockets (mechanical, piezoelectric, electronic time)
- Anti armor weapons (mechanical, piezoelectric)
• Gun primers for artillery and rockets
- Delay devices for electronic time fuses & explosive products for:
- Hand grenades
- TNT demolition charges
- Hand operated devices for initiation of electronic primers
• HE 40 mm hand cartridges for grenade launchers (h range from 400 m to 2200 m)
• Processing of explosives (pressing, casting) & manufacturing of pyrotechnical
components

1.5. UNIS GINEX DD Goražde
Production of:
• Initiating explosives and chemicals
• Primers, Detonators, Pyrocartridges and Igniters:
- Percussion primers for small arms ammunition (revolvers, rifles, antiaircraft and
hunting ammunition)
- Primers, initial boosters, duplex & blasting caps and detonators, delay elements,
electric detonators & primers (hand grenades, mortars, artillery, rockets and antiair
craft ammunition)
- Electric squibs, igniters and pyrocartridges (solid propellant rocket engines, various
pyrotechnic devices, pyrotechnic devices for fire extinguishers in armored vehicles &
tanks and thermal battery ignition
- Fuses – 60 to 280 mm (rifle grenades, mortar, artillery, rockets,)

1.6. TRZ DD Hadžići
• Overhaul, modification and upgrading of all types of motorcars - tracked vehicles,
general and special purpose wheel vehicles, mining mechanization, trailers, engines
and generating sets
• Overhaul and modification all types of arms
• Production of protection equipment

1.7. ZRAK DD Sarajevo
Production of:
•Optical & optoelectronic devices & laser technique (Fire control systems, sighting,
observation & measuring devices for infantry, artillery and tanks)
Bosnia and Herzegovina Military Industry
13

1.8. VITEZIT DD Vitez
Production of military and industrial explosives:
• Plastic explosives
• Powder explosives
• Single and double explosives
• Composite fuels
• Permissible explosives
• Low brizance explosives
• Geophysical explosives
• Explosives for smooth blasting
• Explosives for small arms, artillery, rocket and aircraft bombes
• Detonating fuse

2. ORAO, Bijeljina
• Production of aircraft - turbojet engines and components
• Overhaul of turbojet engines (thrust by 2000 daN for subsonic; by 8300 daN for
supersonic aircrafts)

3. FMSN, Pale
Production of:
• Auto-components and vehicles (tracked and general & special purpose wheel
vehicles)

4. FACTORY OF SPECIAL PURPOSE ENGINES, I. Sarajevo
Production of:
• Auto-components and vehicle engines (574 kW to 735 kW – for tanks, heavy
military vehicles and bigger construction machines)

5. FAST, I. Sarajevo
Production of:
• Auto-components, gearboxes and transmissions for tanks T-34, T-55, T-72 , M-84,
M-84A, Infantry Fighting Vehicles: M-60 and BVP M-80A family and boats

6. CAJAVEC, Banja Lika
Production of:
• Telecommunication equipment (radio, telephone, audio equipment and accessories)
• Measuring-detecting devices ( radiation, chemical, mine and metal detectors)
• Military electronics (automatic rocket control and antiaircraft systems)
Bosnia and Herzegovina Military Industry
14

7. ZRAK, Teslic
Production of:
• Optical & optoelectronic devices & laser technique (Fire control systems, sighting,
observation & measuring devices for infantry, artillery and tanks)

8. RZT Travnik
• Overhaul and modification of optical, optoelectronic, radio and other electronic
devices
 
Thanks for posting Osmanovic. Sometimes it feels impossible to find information on the Bosnian military. Now that RS is pushing more and more for independence, I feel inclined to research this issue.

It's nice to see cooperation between Bosnia and Turkey, USA, and Pakistan. More of that is always welcomed. Also, nice to see Bosnia producing weapons!
 
