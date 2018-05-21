Bosnian Defense Industry

Guns and Howitzers continued:



Old news but most people have probably not heard about it.



Turkey, Bosnia-Herzegovina ink arms production deal

Pakistan, Bosnia to boost defence ties ​

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Turkey's state-owned weapons producer MKEK has signed agreements with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Unis Frop defense industry corporation to pool their installed capacity and other resources for a greater share of the arms and internal security market.A MKEK spokesman told United Press International details of the arrangement would be worked out by MKEK's superiors at the Turkish Ministry of Defense.A memorandum of understanding specifies that Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu will work together with Unis Frop on joint production and marketing of defense industry products and projects.Turkey has expanded its customer base in a vast range of sectors in the Caucasus and Central Asia, from Turkish comics to cars and trucks, since the opening up of that region after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.Turkey shares cultural, ethnic, racial and religious ties with former Soviet republics that emerged as nation-states after the Soviet Union's demise.In a patchwork of fragile democracies, authoritarian closed shops and self-styled benign dictatorships stretching from Europe's edge to farthest Asia, Turkey has exercised a moderating influence and profited commercially as a result, analysts said.MKEK is one of the oldest continuously operated state enterprises making and selling weapons in the Middle East. Its origins date back to the 15th century production of heavy guns and shells for the Ottoman Empire's artillery corps.The Ministry of Defense-controlled MKEK network has 11 major factories in its portfolio in Turkey's Anatolia region, which includes the capital.The factories in Kirikkale, a major steel center 50 miles east of Ankara, produce heavy weapons and ammunition. Another factory in Cankiri, 87 miles northeast of Ankara, manufactures medium-caliber weapons. MKEK factories in and around Ankara make gas masks, pyrotechnics equipment and supplies, rockets and explosives, small arms and ammunition.Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina have had a history of military and political collaboration, but analysts said the new agreement is more likely a Turkish gesture to help restore the Balkan nation's weapons industry, which was devastated in the 1992-95 war.Bosnia-Herzegovina was a major exporter of arms as a constituent of former Yugoslavia. Its factories supplied military equipment to more than 40 countries. During and after the conflict, production was greatly curtailed due to war damage to factories.According to IHS Jane's, the defense intelligence group, elements of the industry have been rebuilt, and now Bosnia-Herzegovina is re-entering the international market. Its manufacturers took part in several recent arms industry shows but were absent from a major trade fair in the Gulf this year, mainly because of the global recession.Recent restoration of war-hit production facilities has enabled Bosnia-Herzegovina to restart exports of artillery, mortars, recoilless rifles, rocket launchers and electro-optical devices in a competitive market.A major impact of Turkey's collaboration with Bosnia-Herzegovina would be greater accessibility for Turkey in markets usually restricted to non-European countries, analysts said.ISLAMABAD, Oct 9: Pakistan signed on Tuesday MoUs for defence and trade cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina as the two countries vowed to boost their ties.The two agreements were signed during the visit of President Bakir Izetbegovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.President Zardari and Mr Izetbegovic witnessed the signing ceremony.Terming the signing of the MOUs a significant step forward, the two leaders hoped they would go a long way in enhancing the bilateral relations. Under the defence cooperation agreement, Pakistan would provide conventional weapons to Bosnia.The MoU on closer cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries would facilitate greater interaction among businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries for exploring new avenues of trade and investment.The bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at a dismal $301,000. Much of the trade between the two is routed through some third country making products like surgical instruments, textile products, rice and lumber much more expensive.Bosnia has skilled infrastructure development companies and a robust wood and metal processing industry.Pakistani businessmen have long eyed Bosnia as a hub for re-exporting their products to Europe. The two countries already have a free trade agreement and are currently negotiating Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).President Zardari, during his talks with the Bosnian leader, hoped that negotiations over PTA would be finalised soon. Mr Zardari and Mr Izetbegovic agreed on opening of bank branches in each other’s countries.