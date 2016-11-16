Bosnia-Pakistan Relations: Building on a Strong Foundation

Samurai_assassin said: I dont know why Pakistan bothers. Nobody ever shows gratitude to Pakistans life saving positivity. Example, how Pakistani soliders saved stranded US army personnel from Mogadishu, Somalia.

Pakistans involvement in assisting Bosnians, Pakistans involvement against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, Pakistans involvement in the six day war against Israel, Pakistans efforts to release kidnapped Indian sailors from Somalia. Most recent case of Pakistan assisting several nations to evacuate their nationals from Kabul.

The help goes beyond humanitarian assistance, as Pakistans PCB came to England and played several cricket matches against England during strict covid lockdown saving ECB millions. Click to expand...

Maybe Pakistan helped because its was the right thing to do. Especially in Bosnia. People sometimes do things because it is right and not so they can have some praise or be repaid later. In any case what can Bosnia (a country of a few million people) do to repay Pakistan for their help? Do we repay in cash? Do we have to put stickers on our cars saying "thank you"? I dont know what we can do. I would love some suggestions.We do have tens of thousands of Pakistani refugees moving across the country on their way to Europe. Locals help them wherever they can. We have built them housing in camps and they use existing facilities that have hot water food toilets, heating, etc. But they don't stay long and quickly leave for the forests so they can cross into the EU. They are never abused by our police. They are welcome to stay, they will never be deported, but they want to go to EU.And when they cross into the EU, they are caught by EU police in Croatia they are beaten and tortured and returned to Bosnia. We again give them medical help, food, shelter and freedom to stay forever.We even caught this abuse and beatings on video with drones, and it's on YouTube. EU always "investigates", but does nothing.