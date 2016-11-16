What's new

Bosnia-Pakistan Relations: Building on a Strong Foundation

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
35
0
28
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The cooperation between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina can be traced back to the Bosnian civil war which was responsible for 100,000 casualties. During the war, Pakistan supplied weapons to the Bosnians, despite the UN-imposed arms embargo, and airlifted refugees into its territory.
The author, Adeel Yousaf, notes that since then, the two states have cooperated in the education, defense, and economic sectors. In 2005, when Pakistan was struck with a devastating earthquake, Bosnia and Herzegovina supported Pakistan by assisting in the health and education sector.
The author asserts that given their strong ties, the cooperation between the two states can extend to other sectors as well.

To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk

To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
5,302
-1
8,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan can really build on this relationship. Bosnia may also become EU member one day.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
1,866
12
5,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I grew up with Bosnians, mainly Bosnian Serbs. Some of my best friends.

From my experience, most of them have absolutely no idea of Pakistans involvement in the war. The ones who do either view or positively (if they are Bosniaks) or negatively (if they are Serbs), which does make sense considering the side we helped. The ones who know are either older or belong to families who’s parents/grandparents may have taken refuge or were directly fighting in the war. Keep in mind only 50% of Bosnia is Bosniaks. The rest are Serbs and Croats who probably wouldn’t be happy to hear of Pakistans involvement in the war.

Still, Pakistan should try and expand its ties with all Eastern European nations, Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia, they’re all willing to work with Pakistan.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,803
2
2,735
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
iLION12345_1 said:
I grew up with Bosnians, mainly Bosnian Serbs. Some of my best friends.

From my experience, most of them have absolutely no idea of Pakistans involvement in the war. The ones who do either view or positively (if they are Bosniaks) or negatively (if they are Serbs), which does make sense considering the side we helped. The ones who know are either older or belong to families who’s parents/grandparents may have taken refuge or were directly fighting in the war. Keep in mind only 50% of Bosnia is Bosniaks. The rest are Serbs and Croats who probably wouldn’t be happy to hear of Pakistans involvement in the war.

Still, Pakistan should try and expand its ties with all Eastern European nations, Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia, they’re all willing to work with Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I dont know why Pakistan bothers. Nobody ever shows gratitude to Pakistans life saving positivity. Example, how Pakistani soliders saved stranded US army personnel from Mogadishu, Somalia.
Pakistans involvement in assisting Bosnians, Pakistans involvement against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, Pakistans involvement in the six day war against Israel, Pakistans efforts to release kidnapped Indian sailors from Somalia. Most recent case of Pakistan assisting several nations to evacuate their nationals from Kabul.
The help goes beyond humanitarian assistance, as Pakistans PCB came to England and played several cricket matches against England during strict covid lockdown saving ECB millions.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
1,866
12
5,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Samurai_assassin said:
I dont know why Pakistan bothers. Nobody ever shows gratitude to Pakistans life saving positivity. Example, how Pakistani soliders saved stranded US army personnel from Mogadishu, Somalia.
Pakistans involvement in assisting Bosnians, Pakistans involvement against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, Pakistans involvement in the six day war against Israel, Pakistans efforts to release kidnapped Indian sailors from Somalia. Most recent case of Pakistan assisting several nations to evacuate their nationals from Kabul.
The help goes beyond humanitarian assistance, as Pakistans PCB came to England and played several cricket matches against England during strict covid lockdown saving ECB millions.
Click to expand...
I would be inclined to agree, Pakistan has spent too long trying to play the worlds hero for absolutely no reason. Especially while trying to help thankless Muslim countries. For once I wish we were selfish, that we only cared about ourselves, so this country would go somewhere.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,803
2
2,735
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
iLION12345_1 said:
I would be inclined to agree, Pakistan has spent too long trying to play the worlds hero for absolutely no reason. Especially while trying to help thankless Muslim countries. For once I wish we were selfish, that we only cared about ourselves, so this country would go somewhere.
Click to expand...
Agree. Our open heart policy of mehmannawazi has backfired several times.
The world kicks us around because we so dam emotional.
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
279
0
328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It would be easier to promote international relations, if ONLY career oriented diplomats with vast prior experiences are posted in embassies / High Commsions / Trade missions world wide instead of retired military personnel, who have 20 % reserved quota. Such appointments have no merit and specially when they have ONLY been taught how to fight their whole lives without any prior experiences of diplomacy or qualifications in general.

The military elite is causing more harm then good if such postings continue, in order to compensate for the services at the cost of the well being and greater good of the country and it's future.
 
T

thetutle

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2020
671
0
1,290
Country
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Location
Australia
Samurai_assassin said:
I dont know why Pakistan bothers. Nobody ever shows gratitude to Pakistans life saving positivity. Example, how Pakistani soliders saved stranded US army personnel from Mogadishu, Somalia.
Pakistans involvement in assisting Bosnians, Pakistans involvement against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, Pakistans involvement in the six day war against Israel, Pakistans efforts to release kidnapped Indian sailors from Somalia. Most recent case of Pakistan assisting several nations to evacuate their nationals from Kabul.
The help goes beyond humanitarian assistance, as Pakistans PCB came to England and played several cricket matches against England during strict covid lockdown saving ECB millions.
Click to expand...
Maybe Pakistan helped because its was the right thing to do. Especially in Bosnia. People sometimes do things because it is right and not so they can have some praise or be repaid later. In any case what can Bosnia (a country of a few million people) do to repay Pakistan for their help? Do we repay in cash? Do we have to put stickers on our cars saying "thank you"? I dont know what we can do. I would love some suggestions.

We do have tens of thousands of Pakistani refugees moving across the country on their way to Europe. Locals help them wherever they can. We have built them housing in camps and they use existing facilities that have hot water food toilets, heating, etc. But they don't stay long and quickly leave for the forests so they can cross into the EU. They are never abused by our police. They are welcome to stay, they will never be deported, but they want to go to EU.

And when they cross into the EU, they are caught by EU police in Croatia they are beaten and tortured and returned to Bosnia. We again give them medical help, food, shelter and freedom to stay forever.

We even caught this abuse and beatings on video with drones, and it's on YouTube. EU always "investigates", but does nothing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Major d1
Burma’s Rohingya Muslims. Bangladesh should help them.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
146
Views
10K
Major d1
Major d1
H
Turkey: William Engdahl on Operation Gladio, Fethullah Gülen & One World Government
Replies
1
Views
2K
Homajon
H
Faiez
Tablighi Jamaat: Jihad's Stealthy Legions
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Metanoia
Metanoia
Bombay Dude
  • Locked
Rise and Decline of Muslim Ummah
Replies
0
Views
3K
Bombay Dude
Bombay Dude
BATMAN
Libyan Freedom Fighters and Their Patrons
Replies
0
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom