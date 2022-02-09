Bosnia Genocide Part 2 - Urgent warning

Lately there is so much news coming out about a second Bosnian conflict, yet there is hardly any discussion on PDF.
Last time Muslim countries were not strong enough, still Pakistan supplied anti tank missiles and other weapons to Bosnian forces, and Turkiye also played a big role.
This time around they must be crazy if they think they can massacre our Muslim brother like they did last time. I hope people are aware of what's going on.
