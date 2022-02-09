What's new

Bosnia Genocide Part 2 - Urgent warning

Lately there is so much news coming out about a second Bosnian conflict, yet there is hardly any discussion on PDF.

Last time Muslim countries were not strong enough, still Pakistan supplied anti tank missiles and other weapons to Bosnian forces, and Turkiye also played a big role.

This time around they must be crazy if they think they can massacre our Muslim brother like they did last time. I hope people are aware of what's going on.


 
Sainthood 101 said:
@sanel1412 what's the situation like bro?

@thetutle

This time turkey is also very strong
You understand why in another thread I'm so pro-Russia/Ukraine conflict. This will drag Slavs/Serbs and Anglo-Saxons into a direct conflict, while Bosnia could be involved siding with the latter could lessen the impact and allow them to render Serbs and Co., a defeat and degrade their capabilities. Opportune time for Bosnia to get revenge and arm themselves heavily under this pretext.
 
Last edited:
peagle said:
Lately there is so much news coming out about a second Bosnian conflict, yet there is hardly any discussion on PDF.

Last time Muslim countries were not strong enough, still Pakistan supplied anti tank missiles and other weapons to Bosnian forces, and Turkiye also played a big role.

This time around they must be crazy if they think they can massacre our Muslim brother like they did last time. I hope people are aware of what's going on.


We must learn to fight. The kuffar only understand force.
Dutch troops allowed the massacre. The bosnians refused to fight. It was a mess.
 
Trango Towers said:
We must learn to fight. The kuffar only understand force.
Dutch troops allowed the massacre. The bosnians refused to fight. It was a mess.
Agreed.
Muslims being killed all over the world despite us being so large in number and Muslim countries being so strong.
We must learn to fight and defend our selves. Jihad is needed in many places around the world like India .
Muslims must be ready to fight kuffar whenever needed.
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Agreed.
Muslims being killed all over the world despite us being so large in number and Muslim countries being so strong.
We must learn to fight and defend our selves. Jihad is needed in many places around the world like India .
Muslims must be ready to fight kuffar whenever needed.
Our beloved Prophet (PBUH) answered the question as to why.

Messenger of Allah said: "The nations are about to call each other and set upon you, just as diners set upon food." It was said: "Will it be because of our small number that day?" He said:

"Rather, on that day you will be many, but you will be like foam, like the foam on the river. And Allah will remove the fear of you from the hearts of your enemies and will throw wahn (weakness) into your hearts." Someone said: "O Messenger of Allah! What is wahn?" He said: "Love of the world and the hatred for death."
Sahih: Related by Abu Dawud (no. 4297), Ibn 'Asakirin in Tarikh Dimashq (2/97/8) and others. It was authenticated by Al-Albani in As-Sahihah (no. 958)
 
This ain't happening.. If anything they will separate into 3 countries..

With political solution.. it is 21st century.. There will likely be a referendum in srpsk and if they vote in favor then thats that they separate.. Srpsk wants to separate don't see any will why Bosnia should hold onto them if they want to separate
 
PakFactor said:
You understand why in another thread I'm so pro-Russia/Ukraine conflict. This will drag Slavs/Serbs and Anglo-Saxons into a direct conflict, while Bosnia could be involved siding with the latter could lessen the impact and allow them to render Serbs and Co., a defeat and degrade their capabilities. Opportune time for Bosnia to get revenge and arm themselves heavily under this pretext.
Seems like we are back in the 90s again; talks of Yugoslav Wars. Isn’t Albania a member of NATO and on the verge of joining the EU?
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Agreed.
Muslims being killed all over the world despite us being so large in number and Muslim countries being so strong.
We must learn to fight and defend our selves. Jihad is needed in many places around the world like India .
Muslims must be ready to fight kuffar whenever needed.
Yes but muslims are being killed because numbers dont matter as much as it used to in the past. A single large air dripped bomb is enough to oblirate a entire battalian or company, under the right circumstances, just to give an example.

If muslims want to be able to fight a modern war, there have to be atleast as good modern weapons and doctrines.
 
Muslims need to know.... Without string defense and unity... They will come to eat you.

I fear the Bosnians are on their own now.... Muslim nations are too busy making peace with Israel and proving themselves as Liberals or appeasers of Hindutvaism... They have lost the will to defend themselves.
 

