Shanghai (Gasgoo)- On October 10 at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Bosch, a world-leading auto parts supplier, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, announced a formal partnership to speed up the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) in China. The cooperation will make Bosch's IoT Suite software services applied on Huawei Cloud.“The demand for IoT solutions in China is increasingly rising. The partnership between Bosch and Huawei Cloud signifies a determined step for Bosch to develop IoT business in one of the fastest-growing IoT markets in Asia,” said Dr. Stefan Ferber, CEO of Bosch Software Innovations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bosch. He also added that the company expects China's market for IoT platform to grow nearly 70% over the next several years. “We are glad to cooperate with Huawei Cloud and have the chance to offer cloud-based IoT services in China that connect devices, users and businesses.”The IoT platform developed by Bosch Software Innovations could connect web-enabled objects to coordinate data exchange across multiple digital services and business modes. The first service made for Chinese consumers via Huawei Cloud shall be the Bosch IoT Remote Manager, a service that is mainly used for managing and controlling gateways, sensors and relevant connected facilities. Other services for the Bosch IoT Suite will be rolled out from 2019.Based on the collaboration, the Bosch IoT Suite will deploy services on Huawei Cloud to provide vital solutions, such as the vehicle management solution, for consumers in China. The solution could connect vehicles within their service cycles, offering the technological supports for such cloud-based services as predictive diagnostics and over-the-air software updates. The software is designed to ensure the secure communications between the vehicles, the cloud and the services. Data management could help car manufactures or fleet managers organize and analyze vehicle data and timely update the on-board software.With the cooperation extending, Bosch and Huawei intend to jointly launch an integrated end-to-end IoT service. Huawei is currently developing IoT hardware gateways that will be pre-configured with Bosch IoT gateway software and then operated by the Bosch IoT Remote Manager running on Huawei Cloud.