Borrowing soars to $10.4b in PTI’s first year in power

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government took $10.4 billion worth of foreign loans in its first year in power and 46% of these were short-term expensive commercial lending, secured at up to 5.5% interest rate.

The $10.4 billion loans are exclusive of disbursements by China, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The loans from these countries are not booked on the books of the federal government.

foreign exchange reserves that stood at $8.9 billion as of November 26 2019, have slipped to $7.9 billion this week after the government paid $1 billion Sukuk bonds.