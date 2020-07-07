What's new

born in the woods

dharmi

dharmi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
954
-1
562
Country
India
Location
India
raised by a bear


short version, still a cool song.

here's full one

good lot, these US marines.. always jugaad because supplies are shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Ivan Pakistan-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala named dean of MIT School of Science Social & Current Events 0
Shah_Deu Featured Pakistan-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala named dean of MIT School of Science Technology & Science 53
beijingwalker China successfully builds laser communication links for new-generation space-borne IoT project Technology & Science 2
Jyotish What was Pakistan’s dollar rate when you were born? Pakistan Economy 14
GamoAccu INDIAN MEDIA ASSAULT ON CHINA IS BORN OUT OF FRUSTRATION Indian Defence Forum 0
xyx007 Pakistan-born scientist becomes first woman to head section at renowned body Infrastructure & Development 0
H Pakistan-born scientist becomes first woman to head section at renowned body Social & Current Events 2
S Greatness and Destiny' - A man born to win | ESPN Sports 0
Morpheus Making history, Pakistan born Asifa to lead biology, medicine at Max Planck Society Social & Current Events 1
Shantanu_Left UK’s most wanted: India-born Sahnan runs much bigger drug ops than D-company in Europe Central & South Asia 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top