What's new

Boris Johnson to stand down as Tory leader after wave of resignations

KendoKhan

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2022
162
0
129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson is to stand down as Conservative Party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs.

A Conservative leadership contest will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October.

In the meantime, Mr Johnson will continue as prime minister.

He had vowed to "keep going" following a wave of resignations from the government over his leadership but has now decided to step down.

Senior members of his cabinet, including chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, urged him to resign and "leave with dignity".
Mr Johnson is expected to give a resignation statement outside No 10 Downing Street later.
Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 after winning a Tory leadership contest, and went on to win an historic landslide general election victory five months after that.

He won the election vowing to "get Brexit done" but his government has been dogged by a series of controversies in recent months, not least a police investigation into parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

The revolt this week was triggered by revelations about the prime minister's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

BBC political editor Chris Mason said Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has met the prime minister to tell him he has lost the confidence of the party.

www.bbc.co.uk

Boris Johnson to stand down as Tory leader after wave of resignations

Boris Johnson is to quit as Conservative leader after a cabinet mutiny paving the way for a new PM.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
KendoKhan

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2022
162
0
129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Huffal said:
😌
Click to expand...
Well we still have a Tory government till the next general election. Different bottle, same great taste 😂. Honestly, conservatives have ruined the country.

Paul2 said:
So, hail the new Indo-European gang
Click to expand...
Well the caretaker could be Nadhim zahawi since he is Chancellor. Zahawi wanted to pull off a John Major moment, but most likely will fail.

If he is successful he will be the first person of colour to be a British PM. Pretty historic.
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,904
0
3,722
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
KendoKhan said:
Well we still have a Tory government till the next general election. Different bottle, same great taste 😂. Honestly, conservatives have ruined the country.


Well the caretaker could be Nadhim zahawi since he is Chancellor. Zahawi wanted to pull off a John Major moment, but most likely will fail.

If he is successful he will be the first person of colour to be a British PM. Pretty historic.
Click to expand...
Yea
Ever since cameron was elected, this country went downhill. I miss Gordon Brown :(

Also why do so many people wanna be like the USA? USA isnt that great of a country to live in. No universal healthcare, everything is expensive as hell and so on
 
KendoKhan

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2022
162
0
129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Huffal said:
Yea
Ever since cameron was elected, this country went downhill. I miss Gordon Brown :(

Also why do so many people wanna be like the USA? USA isnt that great of a country to live in. No universal healthcare, everything is expensive as hell and so on
Click to expand...
Because people for some reason want to mirror the US, the US is such a hostile place to live. I spent a year in Camp America, great country to visit, awful country to live in.

People wanting a more American style system will rue the day when the NHS is gone.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

BHarwana
  • Article
UK's Boris Johnson faces confidence vote after 'partygate'
Replies
1
Views
216
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Piotr
BoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
Replies
1
Views
288
Battlion25
Battlion25
Piotr
Johnson’s ‘partygate’ shows systematic powerlessness in UK
Replies
2
Views
358
Stranagor
Stranagor
Imran Khan
Indian gujarat slums “covered in white cloth” during the visit of Boris Johnson
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
aziqbal
Boris Johnson says Russian 'attack on Ukraine nursery' was 'false flag operation'
Replies
1
Views
315
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom