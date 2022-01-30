What's new

Boris Johnson rises to the occasion offers major military developments in Europe

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,140
-9
5,161
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark

------------------------------------------​

UK unveils ‘major military offer’ to NATO as a ‘clear message’ to Moscow​


UK’s PM Boris Johnson has unveiled London’s ‘biggest possible’ offer to the North-Atlantic bloc to help it in the standoff with Russia

Downing Street has announced its “biggest possible offer” to NATO in a statement late on Saturday. The UK’s prime minister is weighting this “major military deployment” needed to deter an allegedly “rising Russian aggression” in Europe in general and in Ukraine in particular

“This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin – we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility,” Johnson stated.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air.”

Should Russian President Vladimir Putin choose “a path of bloodshed and destruction,” Johnson went on, it would result in a “tragedy” for the whole European continent.

The UK’s potential offer to NATO may involve sending “defensive weapons to Estonia” as well as doubling the number of British troops on the ground. London is also considering sending in military specialists, warships and “fast jets” to reinforce its NATO allies. Downing Street did not specify where exactly, apart from Estonia, the cited assets might go.

“The UK already has more than 900 British military personnel based in Estonia, more than 100 in Ukraine as part of Operation Orbital, and a Light Cavalry Squadron of around 150 people is deployed to Poland,” it said in the statement, adding that, since 2015, some “22,000 Ukrainian troops” have been trained under that operation. Additional “military trainers” were sent to Ukraine earlier in January along with a haul of British-made anti-tank missiles, to teach the Ukrainian service personnel how to use the weaponry.

The details of the NATO deal are expected to get fleshed out next week, with UK officials “deployed to Brussels” to discuss London’s offer with other NATO allies. The potential deployment “will reinforce NATO’s defences and underpin the UK’s support for Nordic and Baltic partners,” London stressed.

At the same time, the UK signaled it was still willing to engage in diplomacy with Moscow, insisting that without its efforts “thousands of lives will be lost in both Russia and Ukraine.”

“The Prime Minister is expected to speak to President Putin and travel to the region early this week to relay that message in person,” Downing Street revealed.

Over the past few months, Western media and top officials have repeatedly sounded alarm over an allegedly imminent Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. Moscow, however, has consistently denied harboring any plans to attack its neighbor, with the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissing such claims as “groundless.”

Movements of Russian troops in the relative vicinity of the Ukrainian border has been cited as the only ‘proof’ of the looming aggression alleged, with Russia pointing out it is in its full right to move its military wherever it pleases across the country’s own territory.

www.rt.com

UK unveils ‘major military offer’ to NATO as a ‘clear message’ to Moscow

Britain is considering a “major military deployment” to prop-up Eastern European NATO allies and send a message to Moscow over Ukraine
www.rt.com www.rt.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,996
-39
62,090
Country
China
Location
China
Boris Johnson shall be more concern domestic affair than all his useless thing. His political career are on rock with his party scandal during lock down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
309
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
126
Battlion25
Battlion25
Battlion25
Russia will act if Nato countries cross Ukraine ‘red lines’, Putin says
Replies
0
Views
253
Battlion25
Battlion25
vostok
NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12
Replies
3
Views
260
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
0
Views
131
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom