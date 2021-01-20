Boris Johnson refuses to back Trump and Biden teams in calling Uighur situation ‘genocide’

It isn't that Johnson the clown is suddenly sympathetic towards China. There is a reason for this. Rebel tories under Hague and the other bald dude whose name I forgot recently tried to push a motion for cancellation of trade deals with any nation labelled as committing a genocide. They will push again and may succeed eventually, so Johnson needs to avert a post-Brexit cancellation of new contracts with the one country that could bail UK out after the European divorce.



Johnson is still a complete clown and I wouldn't trust him one bit. He is simply trying to save his Brexit debacle.