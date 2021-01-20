What's new

Boris Johnson refuses to back Trump and Biden teams in calling Uighur situation ‘genocide’

Boris Johnson refuses to back Trump and Biden teams in calling Uighur situation ‘genocide’

PM says China’s treatment of Muslim majority ‘utterly abhorrent’


Boris Johnson has refused to describe the treatment of China’s Muslim Uighur minority as “genocide”, despite use of the term by both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, signalled a tough line on China from the new administration in Washington on Tuesday, when he told a Senate confirmation hearing that he backed his predecessor Mike Pompeo’s charge of genocide against Beijing.

Mr Pompeo used his final full day in office as Donald Trump’s minister for international affairs to say: “I believe this genocide is ongoing and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state.”
He cited the forced sterilisation and torture of some of the “more than a million” civilians he said were detained under the direction of the Chinese Communist Party in the western province of Xinjiang.

But challenged to take the same step in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson insisted that, while he regarded the treatment of the Uighurs as “utterly abhorrent”, determining whether it amounted to genocide was a matter for judges, not politicians.

Mr Johnson was speaking a day after his government overturned an amendment to its trade bill which would have forced the UK to withdraw from any free trade agreement negotiated with a state guilty of genocide.
He told prime ministers questions in the Commons: “The attribution of genocide is a judicial matter.


“But I can say for myself that I regard what is happening in Xinjiang and what's happening to the Uighurs as utterly abhorrent.”
Mr Johnson was responding to a question from Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who told MPs: "People would find the prime minister’s claims about the UK’s global leadership a bit more believable if last night he hadn’t ordered his MPs to vote down an amendment to the trade bill that would have stopped trade deals with countries who commit genocide.


"Genocide isn’t a matter of history, it is happening in our world right now. The international community has stood idly by as Uighur Muslim men, women and children are forced into concentration camps in China's Xinjiang province.
“Yesterday the outgoing US secretary of state officially said that genocide was taking place, and the incoming secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, agrees with his view.”

Mr Blackford called on the PM to follow the lead of Pompeo and Blinken, and “stand up today and clearly state that genocide is being committed against the Uighur population in China”.

Beijing rejected Mr Pompeo’s characterisation of its treatment of the Muslim minority.

Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said: “Pompeo‘s comment on Xinjiang is just another one of his ridiculous lies. Pompeo is a clown . . . Genocide has never happened in China and will never happen in China.”

It isn't that Johnson the clown is suddenly sympathetic towards China. There is a reason for this. Rebel tories under Hague and the other bald dude whose name I forgot recently tried to push a motion for cancellation of trade deals with any nation labelled as committing a genocide. They will push again and may succeed eventually, so Johnson needs to avert a post-Brexit cancellation of new contracts with the one country that could bail UK out after the European divorce.

Johnson is still a complete clown and I wouldn't trust him one bit. He is simply trying to save his Brexit debacle.
 
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1213458.shtml


China sanctions 28 US individuals including Pompeo for violating China's sovereignty
By Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Published: Jan 21, 2021 01:07 AM


China US Photo: GT


Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations. The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China's national sovereignty, security and development interests. China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China's sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues. They include Michael R. Pompeo, Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O'Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, and Kelly D. K. Craft of the Trump administration as well as John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon. These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China
 
Friends???

At least the US has some....what does China have?? :lol:
Pakistan. :enjoy:

US has no friends. Only mutual interest.

Since Boris is willing to take some action to improve Sino-UK r/s. Let's not be too harsh on him since we know Trump exert alot of pressure on him to be anti-China. UK is no more the Great Britain of the past where they can have independent foreign policy.

I expect RN to cancel the intent trip to SCS for freedom of navigation nonsense. It will appease China further. :enjoy:
 
Friends???

At least the US has some....what does China have?? :lol:
I've got a question and I'd like you to give a sincere answer if you're capable of such a thing. Suppose everything the West is saying about China's treatment of the Uighurs is true - millions in concentration camps, rampant human rights abuses, force-feeding them pork and alcohol, organ harvesting; a situation on the verge of becoming a Holocaust. Suppose all that's true, now here's my question to you:

So what?
 
Friends???

At least the US has some....what does China have?? :lol:
Anglos need a good genocide to keep them in their place :lol:
 
Pakistan. :enjoy:

US has no friends. Only mutual interest.

Since Boris is willing to take some action to improve Sino-UK r/s. Let's not be too harsh on him since we know Trump exert alot of pressure on him to be anti-China. UK is no more the Great Britain of the past where they can have independent foreign policy.

I expect RN to cancel the intent trip to SCS for freedom of navigation nonsense. It will appease China further. :enjoy:
Pakistan has no military invasion pact with China.....US is part of NATO. :rolleyes:
 
