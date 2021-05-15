What's new

Boris Johnson in trouble for delaying adding India to redlist when he added Pakistan....

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

Looks like UK pandering of the Indian ego is going to cost many many British lives now..

Did Boris Johnson’s dither and delay allow new Indian Covid variant to be seeded in UK?

As infection ripped through subcontinent country throughout April, it remained off UK’s travel Red List. The damning question now being asked is why?
New Covid surge: Did Boris Johnson’s dither and delay allow Indian variant to be seeded in UK?

As infection ripped through subcontinent country throughout April, it remained off UK’s travel Red List. The damning question now being asked is why?
Colin Drury

Coronavirus is on the rise again in the UK.

Driven by the Indian variant, cases are going up for the first time in months. In Bolton, Greater Manchester, the local hospital has told people with minor issues to stay away for fear of doctors being overwhelmed. Suddenly, the road map to normality – and the complete easing of restrictions on 21 June – looks in jeopardy.

But how did we get here? Could more have been done to prevent this new iteration of the virus – officially categorised as a “variant of concern” – from gaining a toehold in the UK? And was Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, right when he said on Saturday morning that Boris Johnson showed a “reckless failure to protect our borders”?

To answer those crucial questions, attention has now turned to a three week period in April when, not for the first time, government dither and delay may yet prove to result in devastating consequences.

It was on the second day of that month that both Pakistan and Bangladesh were added to the government’s “red list” – meaning that only British nationals are allowed to travel from both countries and that even they would have to quarantine on arrival for 10 days in managed hotels.

Yet strangely perhaps, India – which neighbours both nations and where infection rates were already rapidly rising – was not included on this list.

On Friday, Boris Johnson defended this decision by saying that no variant of concern had yet been identified in India at that
point.

But the numbers alone, many epidemiologists have said, should have been sounding alarm bells.

In that first week of April, the country was seeing more than 100,000 new cases every day, a figure that was soon dwarfed when it became 250,000 a day by the middle of the month. India was, epidemiologists agreed, now the global epicentre of the pandemic. Grim reports began trickling in of the health system collapsing; of a shortage of wood because so many funeral pyres were being built.

Still, it remained off the UK’s red list and would stay that way until 19 April. Only then, as people there were filmed dying in hospital car parks, did Matt Hancock announce that the country would be recatagorised to recognise the danger.

Yet even then, there was further delay. The red list status, the health secretary announced, would only be implemented four days later.

It meant that, for almost 96 hours flights continued to arrive here from virus-ridden cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai. They were packed with people wanting to avoid the incoming ban. Thousands who landed here got off planes and took public transport into towns, like Bolton and Blackburn. At least 122 of them, we now know from Public Health England data, were carrying the new virus variant B1.617.2. Under the rules in place at the time, they would have been asked to self-isolate but undergone no monitoring. From there, it was inevitable the new iteration would be seeded into UK communities.

Boris Johnson warned of the risks posed by the Indian Covid-19 variant at a Downing Street briefing on Friday

This raises the question as to why this travel was allowed to continue. The fact that no variants in India had at that point been labelled “of concern” seems an insufficient reason given the sheer numbers of infections and the sheer rate of deaths.

Was, some are now wondering, the government’s desire to pursue an international trade deal with India actually at the heart of the decision? Could the prime minister have been reluctant to place restrictions on travel because it coincided with his own attempts to woo the country in the hopes of winning a quick post-Brexit trade agreement?

Mr Johnson has made no secret of his desire to get moving on sealing such a deal with the 1.3 billion person Commonwealth country: it would be both be worth billions and help power the UK’s post-Brexit economy. He was due to make a major state visit there in late April, which it was widely hoped would grease the wheels of talks that were set to begin in the autumn. The trip was only postponed at the last minute as infection rates grew.

Under the circumstances, then, it seems inconceivable that such considerations did not enter his thoughts when pondering placing India on the UK’s red list – a move which would inevitably not have gone down well in New Delhi.

The question is did those considerations influence the prime minister’s decision so much that he gambled with the UK’s Covid recovery? If, over the coming days and weeks, the new variant leads to an onging surge here – if it results in more deaths and a lengthening of restrictions – will his dither and delays be to blame?

It may ultimately be another question for the promised inquiry.
Health minister defends delay in shutting Britain's borders with India

Edward Argar said the decision to keep India off the 'red list' until April 23, two weeks after its neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh were added, was 'based on evidence'.
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

The reason is over 732 million indians defecating in the open:

More than 732 million Indians don’t have access to toilets: Report

The situation is worse for women as 355 million of them are waiting for a toilet, three years after the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, says a WaterAid report
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Boris is no Trump. Trump meant it when he said America First and would have shut the door with any indication of the danger from India. Boris is just another corporate politician. This is the reason Boris will be forgotten when he’s out of office, but people like Trump will be remembered whenever American history is being discussed. prioritizing your core base matters.

Will Boris and his party face backlash for this, doubt it from the corporate media.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Both UK and Canada showed their colors in banning Pakistan unnecessarily :coffee:

They Jumped the Gun specially since when UK yes the British UK variant was spreading from British lands to world

They tried to change the name of Virus from being called from British Virus to Africa Virus :meeting:

Strangely it was Pakistan , that allowed flights to UK and did not place a Ban on UK
 
