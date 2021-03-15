Border with Bangladesh to be sealed if BJP returns to power in Assam: Indian defence minister

Published on 05:55 PM, March 14, 2021Star Digital ReportAddressing his first assembly election rally in Bishwanath in Assam, he said the BJP-led government has sealed a major part of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the riverine stretch."We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Whatever little stretch is left unfenced will be completely seated if the BJP returns to power in Assam," Rajnath said.He said the BJP government in Tripura is also working towards stopping "illegal immigration" from the neighbouring country, our New Delhi correspondent reports.Rajnath was campaigning for sitting BJP legislator Promod Borthakur, who is pitted in a direct contest with Congress nominee Anjan Borah in Biswanath constituency that is going to polls in the first phase on March 27.