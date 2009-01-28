What's new

Border troops of PLA Tibet Military Command established a “plant factory”



Border troops of PLA Tibet Military Command established a “plant factory” at an altitude of over 4,900m to ensure vegetable supplies in winter. Powered by solar energy and equipped with micro-pressure oxygen chambers, the factory has cultivated fresh vegetables like lettuce.

 
