Since Jammu hotline is dead at night, the force wanted a 24-hour channel of communication to resolve hostilities on the border

It was set up last month after the BSF was unable to reach its counterpart through the existing hotline in Jammu on a June night when four BSF personnel were killed. This year, 12 BSF personnel had been killed along the 192-km International Border in Jammu, the highest death toll in five years.

BSF officials could not call their counterparts across the border in Sialkot as all calls to and from Pakistan are barred after 10 p.m. in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 14 hotlines were activated along the Pakistan border from Gujarat to Jammu. A hotline between the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) also exists.

“That night, the officer in Jammu desperately tried to reach the Brigadier in charge of Pakistan Rangers in Sialkot but calls to Pakistan are barred at night.

We wanted to raise the instance of unprovoked firing. The bodies could not be retrieved till the next morning as it was certain that the reinforcements would also be fired upon,” a senior government official told The Hindu.

The hotline in Delhi is handled by a BSF officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG).

There are other communication lines available at the sector commander-level also.

“Lack of communication cannot be an excuse for Pakistan to escape responsibility for the unprovoked firing when a ceasefire is in place. The new hotline was set up with the objective of recording each and every incident with their headquarters as we are not sure who calls the shots in Pakistan,” the official said.

On June 13, the Army headquarters sent a revised communication to the BSF reiterating the 2003 ceasefire pact signed between India and Pakistan.

On May 29, the DGMOs agreed to fully implement the ceasefire pact in “letter and spirit” to stop border skirmishes in J&K.