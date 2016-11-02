What's new

Border Guard Bangladesh - BGB

Bangladesh Border Guard -(BGB)

All discussions on the Bangladesh Border Guard, pictures, news, updates, etc. It will help BD defence system to ensure Border Security issues-

Regards-
 
I think they should have an internal wing, like Bangladesh/Bangla Internal-border guards to keep them in as well. I've heard India has lots of problems with Banladeshi/Bangali refugees.
 
OUR BGB is strong Enough. ONce upon a time BSF just couldn't sleep , when BDR was existing . Still now they are afraid of. But the main problem is SOLD GENERALS>

Several time i have visited border area. And i saw the real condition. Will explain that, insha"allah .

And the min prob is BD s weak foreign policy. There are more then a million illigal indian are living in BD. BD has huge opportunity and that is why INdia now using BD economically - So why BD ppl will go India ? Where they can't EAT !!
 
Special force "SPEGUARDS" of the BGB.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (Bengali transliteration: বর্ডার গার্ড বাংলাদেশ; translated from English: বাংলাদেশ সীমান্ত রক্ষক; BGB), formerly known as the Bangladesh Rifles is the oldest uniformed force of Bangladesh. It is a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. BGB is primarily responsible for the border security of the country, in Bangladesh the force is known as "The Vigilant Sentinels of the National Frontier".

Border Guard Bangladesh, as a paramilitary force, is entrusted with the responsibility to defend the 4,427 kilometres (2,751 mi) border of Bangladesh. BGB boasts a military history spanning over two centuries. During peacetime this force is also responsible for anti-smuggling operations, investigating cross border crime and extending governmental authority to remote and isolated areas. From time to time BGB has also been called upon to assist the administration in the maintenance of internal law & order, relief and rehabilitation work after any kind of natural disaster. During wartime BGB comes under the control of the Ministry of Defence as an auxiliary force to the Bangladesh Army.



BGB has adopted a long term modernization plan named "BGB Goal 2041" in 2017. The plan intends to make BGB a well-trained, well-equipped and technologically advanced force.

In short terms, BGB plans for structural and manpower expansion. A new region (equivalent to division) will be raised in Ramu of Cox's Bazar. Three new sectors (equivalent to brigade) will be raised at Ali Kadam of Bandarban, Naogaon and Jessore. Eight new battalions will be formed at Jhikargacha of Jessore, Meherpur, Khagrachari, Boro Mowdok of Bandarban, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Kulaura. Two riverine battalions will be raised in BGB at Nildumur of Shatkhira and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. They are the first two units of BGB who will be able to operate in riverine borders and chars (River island). The number of personnel will be increased from 50000 to 65000 soon. 124 Border Out Posts (BOP) and 70 heli-support BOPs are being set up in the border areas of hilly districts along the border with Myanmar. 128 Border Sentri Posts (BSP) are being constructed between the distant BOPs. BGB members ae being equipped with bulletproof vests and ballistic helmet.

A Quick Response Force will be established for BGB. The force will work to supply modern arms and ammunition swiftly to border points in case of any emergency. For smooth operation in the border areas, border roads are being constructed. In BGB day 2017, prime minister said that the government has undertaken a plan to construct a total of 3,167 km ring road across the borders with India and Myanmar. BGB intends to go three dimensional as per the plan. Bangladesh government has already approved the proposal for buying two Mi-171E helicopters from Russia at a cost of Tk. 355.10 crore. The helicopters will be delivered in 17th January, 2020. However, Bangladesh Air Force pilots will fly the helicopters initially. A heliport with hangar is being set up at Baitul Izzat in Chittagong. Eventually, BGB plans to have four aviation wings.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/firs...ivery-scheduled-for-17th-january-2020.647563/



BH169 | Bell 212 | Bangladesh - Border Guard Bangladesh



To effectively monitor the border, BGB plans to add modern technology to the border management. The plan is to set up cameras, night vision goggles and infrared sensors throughout the border. BGB plans to achieve 3I (Information, Identification, Intervention) capabilities in the border in long term. Having Radar and Satellite monitoring facilities in the border are also planned.



BGB Shahjalal of Border Guards Bangladesh. BGB is acquiring multiple high-speed gunboats, four of them have already been procured from United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer Gulf Craft. At least two of these will be equipped with machine guns and deployed on the Naff River, which enters the Bay of Bengal at Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/asia...ezuiDG8NhrbadqIN2KZIGIu1ILR_6NJncYCR6EmHmpkxQ



BGB is purchasing Corsar ATGM from Ukraine. BGB uses Type 56 carbine, Type 56 and BD-08 assault rifle, Type 85 sniper rifle, Rheinmetall MG 3 and BD-14 GPMG, RPG, 60mm mortar etc.

Border Guard Police Nissan Patrol Y61



Otokar Armed Patrol Vehicle (APV) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).




Various types of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) of BGB. BGB purchased six of them while 120 more will be procured.



1361 new bikes for BOPs have been procured.



KAMAZ Heavy Transport Truck of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)




Official facebook page to get update on BGB: https://www.facebook.com/BorderGuardBangladeshNews/
 
interesting, well mainly only countries in mainland continent had this kind of paramilitary elements. Most of islands countries like us doesnt have them
 
The number of personnel will be increased from 50000 to 65000 soon.
It farther need to increase to 100,000 BGB troops. Indian deployed 100,000 BSF troops at Bangladesh border. We need parity here. We also need to barb-wire fencing to the entire border from our side to prevent any unwanted intrusion.
 
SPEGUARDS.....Special operations and Quick Reaction Force of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)













BGB Commandos airborne jump with BD-71 Parachute.



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sniper member who is trained by "Black Eagle sniper unit" of Bangladesh Army.



BGB members firing Type-67 General Purpose Machine Guns.



All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) of BGB.














HSPB of BGB. Total 100 of them in service.







"Tiger Shark 31" joint exercise between USA & Bangladesh



One shot....One kill.

 
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Special Force demonstrating Hostage Rescue Operation.






















It farther need to increase to 100,000 BGB troops. Indian deployed 100,000 BSF troops at Bangladesh border. We need parity here. We also need to barb-wire fencing to the entire border from our side to prevent any unwanted intrusion.
They are probably trying to secure Myanmar border first as it's not that long. Activity indicates they are more focused to seal off that part first.
 
