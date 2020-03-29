Border Clash Between Afghanistan & Pakistan: Afghanistan Protecting TTP

A TTP militant martyred two jawans of Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army targeted his location & Afghan Taliban attack Pakistan Army for doing so. Afghan Taliban need to decide what sort of relations they want to have with Pakistan. Supporting TTP shows what they want. If border were to be shutdown for a day or two, Taliban would come crawling with an apology. But they would not desist from supporting TTP. Its time Pakistan took the issue of TTP seriously & not just demand action, but actually target TTP militants in their hideouts in Afghanistan. Taliban must be forced to choose between either enmity with Pakistan or ejecting TTP completely from their territory. There can be no two ways about it.I say the above knowing full well the cost to the average Afghan, but I do not wish for another APS-like incident. If Pakistan does not address this with sufficient force, we may be looking at another long war. Its time to get really tough with the Afghan Taliban.