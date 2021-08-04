beijingwalker
Border bristles after ‘Mizoram intruders’ torch house in Assam
BB Goswami / TNN / Aug 4, 2021, 01:38 IST
SILCHAR: Suspected Mizo intruders torched a house at Lailapur in Assam’s Cachar on Monday, leaving the area tense at the prospect of a return to violence within a week of the border flare-up there in which six cops were killed and scores injured.
Azad Hussain and his wife Jahura Begum, who lost their home and valuables in the arson, said seven to eight armed men from Mizoram were responsible for the attack.
Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said on Tuesday that the police had launched an investigation into the incident despite no formal complaint being lodged. “There are reports that miscreants from neighbouring Mizoram torched a house at Lailapur. We are looking into it”.
