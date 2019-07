Sounds great but I think lacks real depth. Programs like this are great, they help people get into a new area, but in a years time, will these people really have the skills to make a living using what they learnt? Will they be able to apply it to industry?



I would like to see largescale radical steps taken.



1. I want every school kid to start learning to code from a very early age. I have a kid in primary school who being taught to code at school in the UK.



2. I want these newer and upto date fields of IT to form core components of Computer Science courses in our universities.



3. I want funding available for PhD level research into these areas.



All this will provide our industry with a workforce prepped for the 21st century. Short courses are a mere introductionary step.

