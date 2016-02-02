Boost to Make in India: HAL Rolls-out HTT-40 Prototype

source- livefist
BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL has rolled-out the first prototype of Hindustan Turboprop Trainer (HTT-40)--tandem seat trainer aircraft--with the aircraft sporting all the aircraft lights and powered on cockpit.
T Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL said that the HTT-40 prototype efforts symbolizes the renewed and revitalized proactive approach at HAL. “It is important that all of us work towards meeting deadlines by overcoming challenges to meet the expectations at various levels. The project has managed to steer through the initial headwinds and now is going full throttle. There are plans to weaponize and optimize HTT-40 aircraft”, he added.
The roll-out of prototype took place recently from the equipping facility at Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) hangar through a remotely operated minicar. HAL Board members were present along with members from Flight Operations, IAF-IPMT(integrated project management team) headed by Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Regional Center for Military Airworthiness (RCMA) and Regional Director of Quality Assurance (RDQA).
The aircraft is now ready for undertaking ground runs and taxi trials to be followed by its maiden flight. HTT-40 is being developed at HAL for the first stage training of rookie pilots.
