Boost to Make in India: HAL Rolls-out HTT-40 Prototype

mkb95

mkb95

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
1,128
-1
3,595
Country
India
Location
India

source- livefist
BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL has rolled-out the first prototype of Hindustan Turboprop Trainer (HTT-40)--tandem seat trainer aircraft--with the aircraft sporting all the aircraft lights and powered on cockpit.

T Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL said that the HTT-40 prototype efforts symbolizes the renewed and revitalized proactive approach at HAL. “It is important that all of us work towards meeting deadlines by overcoming challenges to meet the expectations at various levels. The project has managed to steer through the initial headwinds and now is going full throttle. There are plans to weaponize and optimize HTT-40 aircraft”, he added.

The roll-out of prototype took place recently from the equipping facility at Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) hangar through a remotely operated minicar. HAL Board members were present along with members from Flight Operations, IAF-IPMT(integrated project management team) headed by Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Regional Center for Military Airworthiness (RCMA) and Regional Director of Quality Assurance (RDQA).

The aircraft is now ready for undertaking ground runs and taxi trials to be followed by its maiden flight. HTT-40 is being developed at HAL for the first stage training of rookie pilots.
sathya

sathya

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2010
2,848
1
1,643
Country
India
Location
India
Did it overcame stall and spin issues, or it's still to overcome ?
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
15,790
-4
28,031
Country
India
Location
United States
This is impressive, never thought HAL could deliver something this fast. I can see a Sitara prototype in the back ground, is that project still on?
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
17,877
4
21,154
Country
India
Location
India
Sitara needs to be expedited first.

All the best. And please don't delay HTT-40 like everything else. Develop and induct them in 2-3 years time.
 
Tuchha

Tuchha

FULL MEMBER
Jan 11, 2013
257
-9
882
Country
India
Location
India
What does they mean by "planning to weaponize it"?? what kinda weapons..cannons, drop bombs, AA missiles
 
Ind4Ever

Ind4Ever

BANNED
Jan 20, 2015
3,580
-3
3,869
Country
India
Location
India
Echo_419

Yeh Chutiye Sitara kab deliver karenge?
 
