Booming U.S. Economy Ripples World-Wide, Straining Supply Chains and Driving Up Prices

F-22Raptor
- Jun 19, 2014
FRANKFURT—A booming U.S. economy is rippling around the world, sucking in imports, straining global supply chains and pushing up prices.
The force of the American expansion is also inducing overseas companies to invest in the U.S., betting that the growth is still accelerating and will outpace other major economies.
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/bo...pply-chains-and-driving-up-prices-11640082604
