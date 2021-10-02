What's new

Booming startups will transform Pakistan

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Pakistani startups are sizzling like a hot summer afternoon in Karachi, raising a quarter of a billion dollars already this year. This is more money than they have raised in the last five years combined. We’ll get to what’s driving this global gold rush into Pakistani startups in a hot second but first let’s paint a picture for how booming startups could transform not just the sectors they’re seeking to disrupt individually but also our collective culture, economy and politics.

Traditionally, Pakistanis like to invest in physical assets like real estate. On the other hand, startups are an investment in human beings (founders) with an idea and a big dream. Growing investment in startups will result in the birth of a niche meritocracy in the country, which will challenge our social norms where the smartest labour and capital is incentivised to become rent seeking rather than productivity or innovation seeking. When this meritocracy grows and matures, they will seek political representation and challenge the rent seeking nature of the country’s political economy.

Startups have been innovation and economic growth engines for developed countries like the US (think Silicon Valley and the hundreds of thousands of high paying jobs it has created). Now imagine what startups can do for a developing country like Pakistan, where markets are inefficient and disruptors can create new opportunities that can’t even be imagined today. If this is hard to imagine, think about the bad old days when you applied to receive a landline from PTCL and it took months (even years!) to get a service installed. Then came mobile phones and sims where you could receive a line within minutes. Now imagine everything you’ve been able to do because of your phone. That’s how disruption in a market segment works. It shatters assumptions of what’s possible and not possible.
Imagine the opportunities a meritocracy creates for women and other marginalised groups in our country. Previously, big business, largely run by men, served the needs of other men. Now, startups can offer niche services for consumer groups that are underserved. There are startups that are now giving unsecured loans to the underprivileged while our traditional banks can barely find anyone other than the government to give loans to. What does the future of our financial sector look like when FinTech startups begin eating our traditional banks for breakfast? I guess smaller bonuses for bankers and more access to capital/better customer service for the rest of us.

Back when Asad Umar was Finance Minister, I asked him how he intended to transform Pakistan’s economy beyond the immediate fixes it needed. Asad argued that his biggest priority was to fight elite capture within the economy and he called out startups as a key focus area. I didn’t understand the connection between the two at the time but I do today. When a political government fights elite capture, the rest of the elite fights back. Elite capture can’t just be fought top-down (because policy implementation itself is often captured), it also needs to be fought bottom-up by nurturing a constituency within society, which is organised and actively seeks to disrupt the very inefficient oligopolies which give elite the economic capital to capture policymaking.

In our signature style, Pakistan hasn’t arrived but burst onto the scene. Pakistani Start Ups: The Next Big Thing — a conference hosted by Pak Launch recently — made it clear that we find ourselves at the heart of a perfect storm. Pakistan has a large, young, digitally connected population that loves to consume. Add to that a hot mix of global capital, the Careem Mafia and Wapistanis returning from Silicon Valley. This house is ready to be set on fire.

Am I being too bullish on the power of startups to transform Pakistan’s economy, society and politics? Or am I less bullish than the investors betting on Pakistan? Over the coming weeks, I’ll continue my reporting by speaking with key players locally and globally to understand how much change will actually happen. Meanwhile, Pakistani startups have earned their irrepressible moment in the sun and we should toast their dramatic potential for transforming our society. If it can be imagined, it can be done. Carpe diem!

Published in The Express Tribune, September 19th, 2021.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Start ups also need access to research and development facilities, favourable financing deals etc.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

May 19, 2019
RealNapster said:
If you know history of startup fundings in Pakistan, you will actually congratulate everyone and hope/pray for further growth
Actually start up funding has grown tremendously this year through out the world as world is flush with newly printed dollars(cash). Pakistan should attract more. Indian start ups so far this year attracted some $25 billion dollars. Pakistan should atleast have $5 billion in investment by now.

Indian Startup Funding Hits All-Time High With $26 Bn Raised In First Eight Months Of 2021

The record pace of funding in India in 2021 means that with each passing month, there’s a new benchmark for startup funding.
RealNapster

RealNapster

May 6, 2015
Protest_again said:
Actually start up funding has grown tremendously this year through out the world as world is flush with newly printed dollars(cash). Pakistan should attract more. Indian start ups so far this year attracted some $25 billion dollars. Pakistan should atleast have $5 billion in investment by now.

www.google.com

Indian Startup Funding Hits All-Time High With $26 Bn Raised In First Eight Months Of 2021

The record pace of funding in India in 2021 means that with each passing month, there’s a new benchmark for startup funding.
www.google.com www.google.com
How much Indian startup got in previous year ? Highest was $ 13.2 bullion in 2017. This time it's double of that.

Pakistan got what ? $66 million in 2020. This year it is $300 million around.
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

Nov 9, 2016
People put your everything in their tech startup and reach IPO, and then this is how the startup company looks at the Investment Banker after they underestimate the demand by more than 27x, and make it arguably the most mispriced IPO to date. Investors don’t make money as they hardly get 3% of their bid volume. Company sells itself short due to mispricing. Investment banker loses on the potential fees they could have charged in a fairly priced IPO. And roughly 29 billion of refunds to be made to investors for unfulfilled orders. Biggest refund excercise!
Investment bankers don't understand Tech is not Cement. All local investment bankers must understand Technology Space and get ready to appreciate its dynamics and pitch it well.
1631275939911.jpg
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
The true fruits of this will be seen in 5-10 years time. Not every startup will be a success and those that are will take time to get real traction. But its a great sign, things are starting to move forwards.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
No
We have zero savings and no capital for these start up
Very low market capitalization and stock market

This however is true for india, vietnam and bengladesh
 
P

Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
ziaulislam said:
No
We have zero savings and no capital for these start up
Very low market capitalization and stock market

This however is true for india, vietnam and bengladesh
I am researching Bangladesh now. There it's actually few large industrial groups squishing competition like bugs, whether they have capital, or not.

I see their modus operandi — they see anything making much money, and everybody jumps on it.

Cellphone manufacturing in Bangladesh started with Symphony, and then in a few years there are now 5 or more local assemblers, each with bigger plants.

So far, anything non-manufacturing based scores very little investment as Bangladesh is unique in:
  1. Extremely fast income growth from near nothing
  2. A previous near complete lack of industry
  3. A cohort of people who made millions back when BD industry was nothing more than Jute, Tabaco, and RMG, now has just too much money, and splurges on everything, from steel, to appliances, and electronics
Unlike BD, Pakistan is rather more diversified already, despite lower incomes. It already have few strong industries like cement, other building materials, and some machinery, which are known success stories, and which dominate PSX.

Indeed, it feels to me that Pakistan's capitalists take much less risks, given that few blue chips been working very well for their money for decades.
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

Mar 21, 2008
Paul2 said:
Indeed, it feels to me that Pakistan's capitalists take much less risks, given that few blue chips been working very well for their money for decades.
This. spot on observation. they would rather invest in sugar mill, property, flour mill, cement and textile rather than set up a technology company. and they would rather import stuff and sell to local populace than export.

Those who were smart enough to look beyond this foolishness made tonnes of money for lesser investment.
 
