Book Recommendations and Discussions

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
I have been on this forum for some years and it surprises me that there are little to no discussions on this forum regarding books. Consequently, I created this thread to discuss books with everyone on this forum. Feel to recommend books to the members of this forum or discuss any book you like. Please make sure that a thread like this never dies because reading books is extremely important as it develops our thoughts, gives us endless knowledge and lessons while keeping our minds active. Books can hold and keep all kinds of information, stories, thoughts and feelings unlike anything else in this world. The importance of a book to help us learn and understand things cannot be underestimated. Just because this is a defence forum doesn't mean that you should only discuss military-related books, feel free to discuss about any book you want. When recommending a book please mention your reasoning for recommending it as well.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @VCheng @Wood @Blueindian @Joe Shearer @Beast @beijingwalker @IblinI @chinasun @shi12jun @serenity @siegecrossbow @MH.Yang @Daniel808 @dani191 @Dariush the Great @dbc @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @UKBengali @Avicenna @Beny Karachun @Foinikas @gambit @jhungary @dBSPL @The SC @Philip the Arab @Wilhelm II @Abu Dhabi
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

Oct 26, 2018
I haven’t read paper books in a while, I mostly use my phone or kindle to read online books that interest me.

Recently I’ve been reading books on infantry tactics in various wars.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Why did you edit my nick out of the post? I cry :

Ok,so definitely the Iran-Iraq War by Pierre Razoux for a start.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
PakAlp said:
@_NOBODY_
This is a 60 page discussion on the books people have read/reading. It started in 2009 so its Interesting.

Post in thread 'Which Book are you reading' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/which-book-are-you-reading.38606/post-13540910
Oops! Well, now I can't delete this thread anymore so let's keep both threads alive.

Foinikas said:
What era are you into these days? I might have some good recommendations.
As soon as I find some free time I plan on reading Henry Kissinger's book called On China. Era doesn't matter to me as long as the book is good.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
I do read books, but I am planning on authoring a book. The title is as follows: How to initiate regime change in broad daylight
 
K

kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
interesting question. I like reading science fiction books

My favourite is Dune is much better to read than the film
 

