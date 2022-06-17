Book Recommendations and Discussions

I have been on this forum for some years and it surprises me that there are little to no discussions on this forum regarding books. Consequently, I created this thread to discuss books with everyone on this forum. Feel to recommend books to the members of this forum or discuss any book you like. Please make sure that a thread like this never dies because reading books is extremely important as it develops our thoughts, gives us endless knowledge and lessons while keeping our minds active. Books can hold and keep all kinds of information, stories, thoughts and feelings unlike anything else in this world. The importance of a book to help us learn and understand things cannot be underestimated. Just because this is a defence forum doesn't mean that you should only discuss military-related books, feel free to discuss about any book you want. When recommending a book please mention your reasoning for recommending it as well.