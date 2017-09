Description

There have been many new developments since the first edition of Radar and Laser Cross Section Engineering was published. Stealth technology is now an important consideration in the design of all types of platforms. The second edition includes a more extensive introduction that covers the important aspects of stealth technology and the unique tradeoffs involved in stealth design. Prediction, reduction, and measurement of electromagnetic scattering from complex three-dimensional targets remains the primary emphasis of this text, developed by the author from courses taught at the Naval Postgraduate School. New topics on computational methods like the finite element method and the finite integration technique are covered, as well as new areas in the application of radar absorbing material and artificial metamaterials. MATLABĀ® software, homework problems, and a solution manual (available to instructors) supplement the text. Written as an instructional text, this book is recommended for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students. It is also a good reference book for engineers in the industry who want an introduction to the physics and mathematics of radar cross section in order to better understand the interdisciplinary aspects of stealth.