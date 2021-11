Is this really something we didn't know before? Here's another breaking story for you then - guess how the current PM came to powerMasla yeh he hai - everyone blames NS / AH / Bhutto / IK etc but no one has the gutts to question and punish those who help them come to power. And when the selectors want their selected removed - they screw over the whole country by bringing in the likes of TLP / Mullah Umar / IK and other anarchy makers to get their way.its time we start questioning and punishing the selectors for the mess Pakistan is in today.