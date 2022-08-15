What's new

Bombing in Gaza and future war in Lebanon

It has been predicted that a war is coming between Israel and Lebanon on the off-shore oil drilling issue. It has been said that Israel is bombing Gaza as a first step for the war with Lebanon.

Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it captures Lebanon, Syria or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Lebanese mountains and Syrian deserts or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran as well as Russia will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea and now attacked Ukraine? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.

Finally, the treatment of Christ Pbuh and his followers at the hands of the jews should be highlighted in the US Bible belt to turn the Republicans against Israel.
 

