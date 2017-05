Several gunmen wearing suicide vests have attacked a national television and radio station in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, police have told Al Jazeera.The attackers, which carried AK-47s, entered Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) on Wednesday and engaged in a gunbattle with security forces.Two of them detonated their vests, while at least one – possibly two – remained to fight, said the police.Though no group has, thus far, claimed the responsibility for the attack but given that the attack took place in the capital of Nangarhar, Islamic State’s complicity cannot be ruled out.According to Al Jazeera, three attackers and many other people have been killed in the raid. The Al Jazeera correspondent further went on to report that 16 people, including media personnel, have been wounded in the attack.Read more: More troops in Afghanistan: A recap of the Vietnam war? Though no group has, thus far, claimed the responsibility for the attack but given that the attack took place in the capital of Nangarhar, Islamic State’s complicity cannot be ruled out. It is noteworthy that the US employed the GBU 43 B bomb in the very province against the K faction of the IS last month.Yet another brazen attack comes on the heels of Taliban’s increasing dominance, which is evident by their control of 58% Afghan territory. The US intelligence brass had also feared that Afghanistan would be in for more trouble in 2017.Last Thursday, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was presented with a comprehensive Worldwide Threat Assessment Report. The Director of National Intelligence, Daniel Ray Coats, in his statement, expressed his apprehensions about the war in Afghanistan. He predicted a worsening security profile and the increase in the resurgence of the Taliban.“The overall situation in Afghanistan will very likely continue to deteriorate, even if international support is sustained. Endemic state weaknesses, the government’s political fragility, deficiencies of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF).”– Daniel R CoatsRead more: Pakistan, Afghanistan and the US Joins hands to fight Daesh in the region The US is all set to pay heed to the demands of General Nicholson, the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan. He asked for an addition of more troops to the current 8,400. The new Pentagon-led strategy is based on inducting 5,000 more troops and ramping up airstrikes. The news making rounds were substantiated by the national security adviser, Gen McMaster, in a briefing at the White House last week.