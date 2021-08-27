What's new

Bombardier delivers fifth Global business jet to Saab for GlobalEye conversion

Zarvan

by Gareth Jennings



Bombardier has delivered its fifth Global 6000 business jet to Saab for conversion to the GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) configuration.

The fifth of five Global 6000 business jets to be converted to the GlobalEye configuration for the UAE arrives at Saab's Linkoping facility in Sweden. (Bombardier)

The business jet manufacturer announced on 26 August that the aircraft had been delivered to Saab's Linkoping facility in Sweden from its Toronto manufacturing plant in Canada, having undergone extensive interior work at Flying Colours Corporation in Peterborough, Ontario.

Though not named in the statement, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the end-customer for this aircraft once the GlobalEye conversion is complete. Having signed for an initial three platforms in 2015, the UAE added two more to its Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS) requirement in late December 2020. With the first three GlobalEyes now with the UAE Air Force and Defence (AF&D), all five aircraft are due for delivery by the end of 2025.

Using the Global 6000 airframe as the host platform, the GlobalEye utilises the Saab Erieye Extended Range (ER) S-band (2–4 GHz) radar that is housed in the same external dorsal ‘plank' as the company's original Erieye system. Equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) and other technologies, the Erieye ER is an active electronically scanned array (AESA) system that doubles the radar's power efficiency compared with previous Erieye iterations. It has a range in excess of 650 km that, as with all AESA radars, can be dramatically extended by focusing the radar's energy in a particular direction. Saab has said the Erieye ER is resistant to jamming and features all-weather functionality in all domains (air, sea, and land surveillance), as well as an “extremely high” tracking update rate against targets of interest.



Bombardier delivers fifth Global business jet to Saab for GlobalEye conversion (janes.com)
 
DJ_Viper

Bombardier delivers fifth Global business jet to Saab for GlobalEye conversion

Using the Global 6000 airframe as the host platform, the GlobalEye utilises the Saab Erieye Extended Range (ER) S-band (2–4 GHz) radar that is housed in the same external dorsal ‘plank' as the company's original Erieye system. Equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) and other technologies, the Erieye ER is an active electronically scanned array (AESA) system that doubles the radar's power efficiency compared with previous Erieye iterations. It has a range in excess of 650 km that, as with all AESA radars, can be dramatically extended by focusing the radar's energy in a particular direction. Saab has said the Erieye ER is resistant to jamming and features all-weather functionality in all domains (air, sea, and land surveillance), as well as an “extremely high” tracking update rate against targets of interest.
Does Pakistan have ER radars or the regular one's? 650 KM range is huge (400 miles).
 
Ali_Baba

I do hope one day PAF get's the ER variant and puts them on top of the Embraer 1000E Lineage platform that the PN is also going to use.

The specification of the Global Eye does not make much sense for Pakistan but the ER does make sense for Pakistan.

I guess PAF is waiting to see what the next generation of AEW&Cs that come out of China - PAF has the luxury of time for the AEW&C front.

There is no new news on when the 3x new "Erieye radar sets" that PAF purchased will be mounted onto platforms and deployed ( i may have missed the news ).
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

I do hope one day PAF get's the ER variant and puts them on top of the Embraer 1000E Lineage platform that the PN is also going to use.

The specification of the Global Eye does not make much sense for Pakistan but the ER does make sense for Pakistan.

I guess PAF is waiting to see what the next generation of AEW&Cs that come out of China - PAF has the luxury of time for the AEW&C front.

There is no new news on when the 3x new "Erieye radar sets" that PAF purchased will be mounted onto platforms and deployed ( i may have missed the news ).
I think the PAF has taken delivery of the 3 follow-on Erieye. We won't hear much about it as the AEW&C (and ECM, EW, SIGINT, etc) is now a more guarded secret (they're even obfuscating the EXIM logs).

But the PAF acquiring the Erieye ER is a good idea. I don't think the entire GlobalEye spec -- i.e., SAR/GMTI and EO/IR -- actually adds much to the total cost. The bulk of the expense is actually the Erieye-ER.

The Embraer E-190-2 (or Lineage 1000E) is a bigger platform than the Global 6000. So, I think bulking up the aircraft with more sensors (Erieye-ER plus SAR/GMTI, EO/IR, SIGINT) is a good use of its frame. The PAF could basically use this platform as a long-range ISTAR platform (AEW&C + JSTARS).
 
Pakistani Fighter

I think the PAF has taken delivery of the 3 follow-on Erieye. We won't hear much about it as the AEW&C (and ECM, EW, SIGINT, etc) is now a more guarded secret (they're even obfuscating the EXIM logs).

But the PAF acquiring the Erieye ER is a good idea. I don't think the entire GlobalEye spec -- i.e., SAR/GMTI and EO/IR -- actually adds much to the total cost. The bulk of the expense is actually the Erieye-ER.

The Embraer E-190-2 (or Lineage 1000E) is a bigger platform than the Global 6000. So, I think bulking up the aircraft with more sensors (Erieye-ER plus SAR/GMTI, EO/IR, SIGINT) is a good use of its frame. The PAF could basically use this platform as a long-range ISTAR platform (AEW&C + JSTARS).
They should upgrade all their erieyes to ER standard
 
Falcon26

I think the PAF has taken delivery of the 3 follow-on Erieye. We won't hear much about it as the AEW&C (and ECM, EW, SIGINT, etc) is now a more guarded secret (they're even obfuscating the EXIM logs).

But the PAF acquiring the Erieye ER is a good idea. I don't think the entire GlobalEye spec -- i.e., SAR/GMTI and EO/IR -- actually adds much to the total cost. The bulk of the expense is actually the Erieye-ER.

The Embraer E-190-2 (or Lineage 1000E) is a bigger platform than the Global 6000. So, I think bulking up the aircraft with more sensors (Erieye-ER plus SAR/GMTI, EO/IR, SIGINT) is a good use of its frame. The PAF could basically use this platform as a long-range ISTAR platform (AEW&C + JSTARS).
Is this a new development that wasn’t there for the previous Saab orders? Why do you think that could be?
 
Akh1112

Does Pakistan have ER radars or the regular one's? 650 KM range is huge (400 miles).
E2D is even cooler at 1000km in stop stare mode ;)
I think the PAF has taken delivery of the 3 follow-on Erieye. We won't hear much about it as the AEW&C (and ECM, EW, SIGINT, etc) is now a more guarded secret (they're even obfuscating the EXIM logs).

But the PAF acquiring the Erieye ER is a good idea. I don't think the entire GlobalEye spec -- i.e., SAR/GMTI and EO/IR -- actually adds much to the total cost. The bulk of the expense is actually the Erieye-ER.

The Embraer E-190-2 (or Lineage 1000E) is a bigger platform than the Global 6000. So, I think bulking up the aircraft with more sensors (Erieye-ER plus SAR/GMTI, EO/IR, SIGINT) is a good use of its frame. The PAF could basically use this platform as a long-range ISTAR platform (AEW&C + JSTARS).
Can confirm they have, this is something I’ve extensively researched not too long ago.
Is this a new development that wasn’t there for the previous Saab orders? Why do you think that could be?
Last order was kept hush hush too.
 
DJ_Viper

E2D is even cooler at 1000km in stop stare mode ;)
Please provide a source for the claim being made. E2D and now "advanced" Hawk Eye is the current standard (with an ESA radar), with scanning ability around 20,000 objects, track on 2,000 and direct engagements of 40-100 objects (both fighters and anti-missile systems) in excess of 640 KM's (but not 1000). However, for missile defense role, a -35 can detect a missile burn from 800 miles away and has the strongest sensors in it for this purpose. Advanced Hawk Eye's were upgraded to add anti-ballistic missile capability. But do provide a source. Thanks
 
