  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 20, 2018 at 4:24 PM.

    undertakerwwefan

    (CNN)The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was sold as part of a US State Department-sanctioned arms deal with Saudi Arabia, munitions experts told CNN.

    Working with local Yemeni journalists and munitions experts, CNN has established that the weapon that left dozens of children dead on August 9 was a 500-pound (227 kilogram) laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin, one of the top US defense contractors.
    The bomb is very similar to the one that wreaked devastation in an attack on a funeral hall in Yemen in October 2016 in which 155 people were killed and hundreds more wounded. The Saudi coalition blamed "incorrect information" for that strike, admitted it was a mistake and took responsibility.

    more at https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/17/middleeast/us-saudi-yemen-bus-strike-intl/index.html
     
    undertakerwwefan

    That's right folks. Saudi Arabia can't even build a simple bomb. Wow. Just. Wow.
     
    2800

    That’s nothing new...
     
