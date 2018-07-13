Separate names with a comma.
Bomb Blast in Mustong on political rally
This is a developing story.....................
Casualties Feared As BNP Leader’s Convoy Attacked In Mastung
Siraj Raisani was going with his convoy for his election campaign when a bomb exploded.
Mastung (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th July, 2018) The convoy of Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani was attacked in Mastung on Friday.
According to levies sources, BNP leader Siraj Raisani was going with his convoy for his election campaign when a bomb exploded.
Casualties are feared in the blast
Third blast on political figure .... some ones plan has been activated...
Timed it NS return to create max chaos
Its centrally controlled with excellent command and control from across the borders
2 blasts just today India and RAW active.
Political figures being targeted.
friends of tooi are doing utmost.
He is coming in no good intention there is nothing as coincidence.
Five killed, many injured as blast hits Siraj Raisani's election meeting in Mastung
Nawabzada Siraj Raisani. Photo: Facebook
QUETTA: Five people were killed and around 30, including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were injured on Friday when an explosion hit an election gathering in Darengarh area of Mastung.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qaim Lashari told Geo News the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals and they are ascertaining the situation.
Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, is the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.
WTF is going on?
Prayers for victims..
The institutions of Pakistan have brought this upon themselves. They knew from the get go that Nawaz is up to no good and this mother fucker (a friend of Modi) will bring nothing but chaos with him, yet he was treated with full leniency and allowed to leave country multiple times. What do you think would have been the out come if not this?
This bastard deserves to be dealt with an Iron hand. He is not only responsible for the killings of people in Model town but now these multiple attacks all have Nawaz Sharif and his Indian handlers hand. I can only pray for the victims and hope our security institutions wake up before this gets out of hand.
20 dead so far. More causalities feared.
No hope with this country. Even a layman knew that terrorists would try to target elections but our agencies did nothing to stop that
No raids No radd ul fisad when you need it. No operations.
ISI, MI, IB are piece of shit and good for nothing. B@stards.
Sad news Nawabzada Siraj Raisani has passed away.
Raisani has passed away
Useless law enforcement agencies. Army. police, FC, Rangers, ISI, MI, IB all are good for nothing.
Nope my friend CTD officers also died in both bomb blasts.
To kia karain?? They should have eliminated terrorists instead of getting killed in their attacks.
They failed and died as a failure.