  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Bomb Blast in Mustong on Political rally

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BHarwana, Jul 13, 2018 at 4:26 PM.

  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:26 PM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Bomb Blast in Mustong on political rally

    This is a developing story.....................
     
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:31 PM #2
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Casualties Feared As BNP Leader’s Convoy Attacked In Mastung

    Siraj Raisani was going with his convoy for his election campaign when a bomb exploded.

    Mastung (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th July, 2018) The convoy of Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani was attacked in Mastung on Friday.

    According to levies sources, BNP leader Siraj Raisani was going with his convoy for his election campaign when a bomb exploded.

    Casualties are feared in the blast


    https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/casualties-feared-as-bnp-leaders-convoy-at-392365.html
     
  3. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:34 PM #3
    Mrc

    Mrc SENIOR MEMBER

    Third blast on political figure .... some ones plan has been activated...

    Timed it NS return to create max chaos

    Its centrally controlled with excellent command and control from across the borders
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:36 PM #4
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    2 blasts just today India and RAW active.

    Political figures being targeted.
     
  5. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:46 PM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    friends of tooi are doing utmost.
     
  6. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:51 PM #6
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    He is coming in no good intention there is nothing as coincidence.

    Five killed, many injured as blast hits Siraj Raisani's election meeting in Mastung

    [​IMG]
    Nawabzada Siraj Raisani. Photo: Facebook

    QUETTA: Five people were killed and around 30, including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were injured on Friday when an explosion hit an election gathering in Darengarh area of Mastung.

    Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qaim Lashari told Geo News the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals and they are ascertaining the situation.

    Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, is the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.


    https://www.geo.tv/latest/203151-several-injured-in-mastung-corner-meeting-sources
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Jul 13, 2018 at 4:54 PM #7
    Max

    Max SENIOR MEMBER

    WTF is going on?

    Prayers for victims..
     
  8. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:21 PM #8
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    The institutions of Pakistan have brought this upon themselves. They knew from the get go that Nawaz is up to no good and this mother fucker (a friend of Modi) will bring nothing but chaos with him, yet he was treated with full leniency and allowed to leave country multiple times. What do you think would have been the out come if not this?
    This bastard deserves to be dealt with an Iron hand. He is not only responsible for the killings of people in Model town but now these multiple attacks all have Nawaz Sharif and his Indian handlers hand. I can only pray for the victims and hope our security institutions wake up before this gets out of hand.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:24 PM #9
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    20 dead so far. More causalities feared.
     
  10. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:26 PM #10
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    No hope with this country. Even a layman knew that terrorists would try to target elections but our agencies did nothing to stop that

    No raids No radd ul fisad when you need it. No operations.

    ISI, MI, IB are piece of shit and good for nothing. B@stards.
     
  11. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:28 PM #11
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Sad news Nawabzada Siraj Raisani has passed away.
     
  12. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:29 PM #12
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Raisani has passed away
     
  13. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:30 PM #13
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Useless law enforcement agencies. Army. police, FC, Rangers, ISI, MI, IB all are good for nothing.
     
  14. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:32 PM #14
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Nope my friend CTD officers also died in both bomb blasts.
     
  15. Jul 13, 2018 at 5:33 PM #15
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    To kia karain?? They should have eliminated terrorists instead of getting killed in their attacks.

    They failed and died as a failure.
     
