  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Bolton says U.S. sanctions to stay until Russia changes behavior

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 24, 2018 at 5:16 PM.

    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    KIEV (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow changes its behavior.

    Speaking at a news conference in Kiev, Bolton added he had told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that Moscow should not meddle in Ukraine’s presidential vote next year.

    Washington has imposed economic sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Moscow denies the allegations.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...y-until-russia-changes-behavior-idUSKCN1L916I
     
    Americans hate Russia because the first man in space was an ethnic Russian. Tough luck. History cannot be repeated. Who is first is first forever. There is no time machine.

    @vostok @500 @pakistanipower @GIANTsasquatch
     
