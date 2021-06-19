What's new

Bolstering Security on Check posts

I am not a frequent traveller but I have been noticing some security lapses that I thought to write about, keeping in view the prevalent environment.

Checking on check posts from Bannu to Peshawar has been relaxed because perceived threat level might be low. But since Afghanistan is going through transition of power, it could potentially cause trouble for Pakistan.

Below are some of my observations and suggestions as a commoner:

1. Selective Checking on Check posts: The Pak Army Jawans and FC personnel only check buses and coasters or HiAce while turn a blind eye to cars. It is to be mentioned that some cars are nowadays mostly working as taxis- GLI and XLI. It is preferred for its less number of occupants and is a swift service as compared to the aforementioned automobiles.

The taxi drivers know that security would not bother them and even candidly share it with travellers as well. Hence, these cars could potentially be used by terrorists or criminals to move around and bypass security layers.

2. Personnel Cannot Determine the Authenticity of a CNIC: Travellers show CNIC and move on. This is a basic procedure. Or simply fill-up a page where they write their names and CNIC numbers and hand it over to personnel on check posts who do not bother counterchecking the cards or travellers, if a vehicle happens to be a large one. This practice is very common in a bus, coaster and a HiAce.

Secondly, personnel have no scanners or machine(s) to validate if a person is a registered citizen and whether his or her data exists in the NADRA database. They simply cannot tell if they are checking a genuine CNIC or a fake card. At least, that is my understanding from the procedures on usual check posts.

In the light of the above observations, personnel on security check posts:

a. must check cars,
b. instruct taxi drivers to use taxi tags/plates, so that they could be spotted easily and
c. should also be provided with handheld portable scanners that should be directly connected with NADRA database so that scanning a CNIC number tells them instantly who they are dealing with.


When security lapses are meant to happen, the terrorists will reach at GHQ too.
What you highlighted are genuine but somewhat ideal points. Not only will the measures be difficult implement at most places, it will create problems for the masses who will loathe rather than feel safer.
At checkpoints, the LEAs usually observe body language along with being vigilant thanks to intel inputs. More than Half of the work is done by intel which we seldom appreciate.
 
Put cameras with number plate readers and AI at a post 100 m from main post..by the time comes to 2nd barrier computer shud have either flagged or cleared the car
 
Bro, they are people who are crying about checkpoints in Balochistan.I remember there was a guy on Twitter rambling about there being a security checkpoint in Hub how can you expect the same people for complying with the rules.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393928336737460227
 
