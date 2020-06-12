What's new

Bollywood to Come up with Another Movie on an Event that Never Happened

Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,723
1
5,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A nation living in a psychotic stasis, hooked on a boliwud drip. They really have no hope to ever recover from this absurd existence they live in.
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 12, 2021
100
0
165
Country
India
Location
Kuwait
These kind of movies are called "Historical Fiction" and is a popular genre for movies. It doesn't have to reflect the reality.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,411
4
20,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India as a nation should be studied as a PHD course on how to mind control billion plus so called humans/zombies. Bollywood should be declared, atleast in Pakistan as highly infectious mental disease with no cure available atm.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
671
1
1,024
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
STREANH said:
These kind of movies are called "Historical Fiction" and is a popular genre for movies. It doesn't have to reflect the reality.
Click to expand...
Indians seem to live in alt-reality anyways - no where else in the world does a nation celebrate historical fiction like they do in India.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,109
0
4,587
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Let’s be happy we have an enemy that lacks courage, skills and balls to do anything and just makes up fictitious movies to sooth their bruised ego.
We should encourage them to continue living in the fantasy world and make more such movies.

next Bollywood plots:

how Pakistan’s creation was stopped by Shah Rukh Modhi.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
671
1
1,024
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Flight of falcon said:
Let’s be happy we have an enemy that lacks courage, skills and balls to do anything and just makes up fictitious movies to sooth their bruised ego.
We should encourage them to continue living in the fantasy world and make more such movies.

next Bollywood plots:

how Pakistan’s creation was stopped by Shah Rukh Modhi.
Click to expand...
We hold them to high standards, hoping that a nation of over 1 billion will at some point start making quality movies and stop recycling old songs.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

FULL MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
1,872
1
1,853
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
People in India are demanding closure of IPL because of pathetic display of Indian Cricket team, in future they might likewise demand closure of Bollywood because of pathetic condition of Indian Army ... make sense though :undecided:
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,369
74
14,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just when it seems that Indians have shown much laughworthy content at some point, they surprise some more after a while.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,552
0
4,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
STREANH said:
These kind of movies are called "Historical Fiction" and is a popular genre for movies. It doesn't have to reflect the reality.
Click to expand...
"Historical fiction" lol

The rest of the world calls this category propaganda. Its very blatant that Indians are trying to pass this off as historical record rather than a fictional piece.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AsianLion
Why Indians suffer a "Diseased Obsessive Mind" viz Pakistan | Causes of insecurity in Indian Mindset
2 3
Replies
39
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
ranjeet
Vishal Bhardwaj making 'a prequel to Zero Dark Thirty': It's time for India to tell a global story
Replies
4
Views
469
Salza
Salza
Juggernautjatt
Shocking confessions of a killer cop
Replies
3
Views
1K
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
IamBengali
Effects of Indian media on Bangladeshi culture
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
18K
Baby Leone
B
Carlosa
Assange: Google Is Not What It Seems
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
5K
Carlosa
Carlosa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom