With around 35% of the population being illiterate, films constitute an extremely significant medium to reach the majority of the population and unite it through the construction of a common imaginary.

Cinema generally tackles the political and social issues that the country faces, and India is no exception. Since independence in 1947, Hindi cinema has emerged as the “national cinema” and considered the nation-building process as one of its “missions”. What is more specific to India, however, is the long tradition of political involvement of film stars in politics, not only as “communication” figures adding glamour to a politician’s campaign, but as actual elected members of government. The careers of major figures of Indian cinema such as Marudhur Gopalan Ramachdran (known as “MGR”), Sunil Dutt, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or Amitabh Bachchan show how much the shift from cinema to politics is almost natural in a country where the cinematographic production is, in spite of popular belief, extremely political.