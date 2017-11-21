What's new

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
3,303
1
3,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits of doing this

Published: September 12, 2020 09:50AFP

Akshay Kumar


Akshay KumarImage Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily, joining a growing number of Indians who believe it has medicinal benefits - including against the coronavirus.

Kumar is considered a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which has earmarked millions of dollars for research into products using bovine waste to cure diseases like diabetes and cancer.

There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits, but several politicians from Modi's right-wing ruling party have advocated using the dung and urine to cure coronavirus.

"I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Kumar said on a social media live chat posted Thursday.
 
