Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day
There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits of doing this
Published: September 12, 2020 09:50AFP
Akshay KumarImage Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar
Kumar is considered a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which has earmarked millions of dollars for research into products using bovine waste to cure diseases like diabetes and cancer.
There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits, but several politicians from Modi's right-wing ruling party have advocated using the dung and urine to cure coronavirus.
"I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Kumar said on a social media live chat posted Thursday.
