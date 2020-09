Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day

Akshay KumarBollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily, joining a growing number of Indians who believe it has medicinal benefits - including against the coronavirus.There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits, but several politicians from Modi's right-wing ruling party have advocated using the dung and urine to cure coronavirus.Kumar said on a social media live chat posted Thursday.