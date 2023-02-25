What's new

Bollywood 's Anti-Pakistani Movie Shows World's one of the Most Beautiful Capital ''Islamabad as a Desert''

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,063
1
137,193
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
earlier it was karachi

karachi in Bollywood movie

maxresdefault.jpg



karachi in real life

92244077_2650581201736228_1518787516327526400_n.jpg



eunrz2xwkaakbrd-1.jpeg



Karachi_-2020_(Public__Domain)ImMuslimandimnotaterrorist210126-040154.jpg



karachi-city.jpg
'

AVvXsEh3nMe19dmfBTMlow7aaSeu9wD3ZCJoD2kaMzDoTFcothcAm-6Yhn0EGM1_8HrlBzvRhmSy1REbrGWJY2cCbA3psk17RoIuaVmJEK4BjWhR1gvceLstflTCzfAVY4JjXjG_qmdzbuZN9MXO-xto-xLYm3JrRzW2Dtr4mt66jlbZL1S_TqZQkRSizrmFWA=w640-h438


b9a0ef644789464d883c8eb599a5ea2a.jpg


photo-1602740337312-e28c0b7d27f9


Creek-Vista.jpg


maxresdefault.jpg

DVndYyOVAAI_XAJ.jpg

b31f6884-cf11-4aea-98a5-4d7eeb413c51_06.+shutterstock_1889494828.jpg
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,487
6
6,882
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It's subconscious programming and psyops. It helps cement the idea that Pakistan is a terrorist nation as deserts etc are associated with such.

Pakistan has a weak media industry, it should make content for domestic audiences especially, more modern ones based on history etc. To offset people wanting to watch pajeet or degenerate shit.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,063
1
137,193
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
my2cents said:
What will you call those Pakistani people who lap up Bollywood movies and even name their kids Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan?
Who is more chuttiyas now?
Click to expand...

i told you these indians got knowledge from Bollywood :rofl:

look here another brainwashed indian thinks salman and sharukh are indian movie actors names names . :rofl:
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:


these are islamic names since 100s of years just because some arse hole actor in india have this name means its owned by you guys ??????????? 90 years old saudi kind is salman too .


en.wikipedia.org

Salman the Persian - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Shahrokh (mythical bird) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
18,750
-26
35,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Bleek said:
It's subconscious programming and psyops. It helps cement the idea that Pakistan is a terrorist nation as deserts etc are associated with such.

Pakistan has a weak media industry, it should make content for domestic audiences especially, more modern ones based on history etc. To offset people wanting to watch pajeet or degenerate shit.
Click to expand...

They learnt it from their American ally. The Americans showcase Pakistan in a similar manner in various movies and TV shows.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,487
6
6,882
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
They learnt it from their American ally. The Americans showcase Pakistan in a similar manner in various movies and TV shows.
Click to expand...
We can't even get our house in order in the most basic ways. At least half of our population has no self respect to defend their honour and izzat.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,823
-24
3,177
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
i told you these indians got knowledge from Bollywood :rofl:

look here another brainwashed indian thinks salman and sharukh are indian movie actors names names . :rofl:
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:


these are islamic names since 100s of years just because some arse hole actor in india have this name means its owned by you guys ??????????? 90 years old saudi kind is salman too .


en.wikipedia.org

Salman the Persian - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Shahrokh (mythical bird) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
movie ka naam to bata de
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Pathaan illegal" screening in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi cancelled by the board of film censor :
2
Replies
18
Views
756
tman786
T
terry5
Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. We’d be flattered if it weren’t so nasty Fatima Bhutto
2
Replies
24
Views
848
K_Bin_W
K
Maula Jatt
Reviving Pakistani Cinema
Replies
5
Views
638
Hexlor
H
Imran Khan
'The Kashmir Files is vulgar, propaganda':Israeli filmmaker’s remarks
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
tower9
T
manlion
They repeatedly spoke in Hindi': Actor Siddharth alleges 'harassment' by CRPF at airport
Replies
2
Views
273
manlion
manlion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom