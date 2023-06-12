Bollywood musical programme captivates Uzbekistan, strengthening cultural bonds In a captivating display of India's soft power, a Bollywood-themed musical program has taken Uzbekistan by storm, gaining immense popularity and showcasing the deep admiration for Hindi films in the Central Asian nation. The hit television show, Bollywood Battle, aired on the local channel...

In a captivating display of India's soft power, a Bollywood-themed musical program has taken Uzbekistan by storm, gaining immense popularity and showcasing the deep admiration for Hindi films in the Central Asian nation. The hit television show,, aired on the local channel Sevimli TV, features competitors reenacting iconic scenes from famous Bollywood songs, receiving accolades for their performances.The final episode ofwelcomed distinguished guests, Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat and his wife, Ruchi Narain. The Indian ambassador Prabhat commended the show, stating that it has "created a little piece of India" and contributed to a heightened understanding of culture between the two nations. Emphasising the strong friendship between India and Uzbekistan, he expressed that "Uzbekistan loves India, and India loves Uzbekistan."The final episode of the show paid tribute to legends of the silver screen, including Vyjayanthi Mala, Raj Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar, who enacted a song from the classic 1964 film,. This nostalgic gesture resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting their enduring fondness for Bollywood films, spanning back to the era of Soviet Uzbekistan.During the Soviet era, the annual Tashkent International Film Festival of Asia, Africa, and Latin America regularly featured Bollywood stars such as Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. The joint production efforts between India and Uzbekistan filmmakers, including films likeand, further solidified the cultural exchange. These movies, co-directed by Umesh Mehra and the late Latif Faizyullaev, were shot in Uzbekistan, leaving an indelible mark on both nations' cinematic historyn 2021, the Tashkent International Film Festival was revived, welcoming Indian delegations with notable stars like Randhir Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. The resurgence of Indian movies being shot in Uzbekistan has reignited the longstanding bond between the two countries. However, the demand for Indian movies and soap operas in Uzbekistan far exceeds the current supply, creating an opportunity for enhanced commercial appeal.The thriving popularity ofand the revival of the Tashkent International Film Festival underscore the strong cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan. The allure of Hindi cinema continues to captivate Uzbek audiences, fostering a mutual appreciation of art and entertainment. The success ofin Uzbekistan also serves as a testament to the enduring influence of Bollywood and India's soft power on the global stage.