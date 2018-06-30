Bollywood Movie 'Race 3' beats other films at the box office record in Pakistan

Ever since its release, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 took the box office by storm and the currents were felt not only in India but also in Pakistan. According to reports, the film which opened eight days later in Pakistan after it released in India, the opening day of the film in Pakistan earned the film 2.25 crore creating a new opening day box office collection record in Pakistan. 'Race 3' beat other films released like Avengers: Infinity War and the local release, 7 Din Mohabbat In, which stars Mahira Khan. The film directed by Remo DSouza also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolved around family drama where ruthlessness and destruction is the main motivation to commit a crime. It has received mixed reviews from critics. According to sources, 'Race 3' collections were the best for any Hindi film released this year in Pakistan, and it turned out to be the third biggest single day collection for any Hindi film and the highest for 2018. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...e-record-in-pakistan/articleshow/64746339.cms https://timesofislamabad.com/25-Jun-2018/salman-khan-s-race-3-breaks-all-opening-records-in-pakistan