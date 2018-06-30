/ Register

Bollywood Movie 'Race 3' beats other films at the box office record in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by kahonapyarhai, Jun 30, 2018.

    Ever since its release, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 took the box office by storm and the currents were felt not only in India but also in Pakistan. According to reports, the film which opened eight days later in Pakistan after it released in India, the opening day of the film in Pakistan earned the film 2.25 crore creating a new opening day box office collection record in Pakistan.
    'Race 3' beat other films released like Avengers: Infinity War and the local release, 7 Din Mohabbat In, which stars Mahira Khan. The film directed by Remo DSouza also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolved around family drama where ruthlessness and destruction is the main motivation to commit a crime. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

    According to sources, 'Race 3' collections were the best for any Hindi film released this year in Pakistan, and it turned out to be the third biggest single day collection for any Hindi film and the highest for 2018.


    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...e-record-in-pakistan/articleshow/64746339.cms


    https://timesofislamabad.com/25-Jun-2018/salman-khan-s-race-3-breaks-all-opening-records-in-pakistan
     
    Wow. According to some..90% of Pakistanis do not watch Bollywood. Imagine if they watched ?
     
    every country has its share of chotias we also have them in Pakistan!
     
    LOL is this the same Salman Khan that Hindu nationalists hate and put behind bars?

    LOL I managed something very special today on PDF. Namely to get an indirect reply from @kahonapyarhai LMAO I must have irked him with my post.
     
    Look at how pakistani's love for bollywood films and pakistani movies



    Here is the review of the same place on pakistani movies, some very angry about quality of pakistani movie and given 0 and negative marks...





    7 Din mohabatein and Azadi most considered as below average and crap movies...
     
    But it seems that Numbers are very high in Pakistan since the record is broken.
     
    what it has to do with me ... ???
     
    You can watch the movie....nothing more to say
     
    Public is public, and politicians are politicians. Public is innocent.
     
    Exactly, ranbir rules hearts and minds of pakistani's

     
    chotias none the less!
     
    Now that's is an exaggeration. The correct words should be "some hearts" in Pakistan. Yeah, he does. Main due to the fact that he looks very much Pakistani(I guess due to his heritage).
     
