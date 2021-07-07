Bollywood Movie: Mission Chah Chah.

Indus Pakistan
So, we are in 2021 and good time to take a look at that Bollywood flick called 'Mission Chah Chah' released in 2015. The movie was about a huge spaceport opened in Chah Bahar, Iran by Bharat Space Pvt that would offer warp speed connectivity to Afghanistan, Russia, Central Asia and also would host Indian Six Space fleet.
Of particular interest is how does Bollywood cover the problem that all of South East Afghanistan is now firmly in grip of Taliban. How exactly will the 'connectivity' to Kabul work? Is Bollywood hero going 'smash, punch, kick' through the South Eastern Afghanistan and protect the convoys to roll north to Kabul?
And how is Maglev rail line going to connect Chah with Afghanistan?
@Yankee-stani time for that song right?
