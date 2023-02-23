Bollywood Day' celebrated in Pakistan university; students dress up as Alia Bhatt, mimic Salman, Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

What's new

Bollywood Day' celebrated in Pakistan university; students dress up as Alia Bhatt, mimic Salman, Shah Rukh Khan.

May 4, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627951219699326976

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) reportedly celebrated ‘Bollywood Day’, where students dressed up as iconic characters from Bollywood films. Photography club of LUMS (Photolums) recently shared a video of the event on TikTok, which is now being widely posted on other social media platforms. From Paresh Rawal's Baburao in the Hera Pheri series and Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas (2002), students were seen dressing up as different Bollywood characters and enacting their famous lines.

The video, which is reportedly from a farewell event at the Pakistan university, featured a student dressed in a green saree and imitating Sushmita Sen's Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na. She said Sushmita's line, “Did you just sing to me?” One dressed up as a cop and mimicked Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010). He said Salman's line, "Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ke saans kahan se le aur (I will put so many bullets in your body that you will be confused where to breath from and where to)…"

From Mohabbatein’s Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) to Ajay Devgn’s iconic cop from the Bajirao Singham franchise, and Student of the Year’s Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt) – students went all out. A student was seen copying Alia from her 2012 debut film. Wearing a red dress, she said the actor's now-iconic line, "Haath mein pom pom leke ladko ke liye chillana mera style nahi hai (It is not my style to hold pom poms and cheer for boys)." One of the students was also seen dressed as Priyanka Chopra's character from Barfi (2012).

In reality, movies and music have no bounds.

Still, I like to listen to my childhood crush song, "Hawa hawa ae hawa".
 
Sep 10, 2020
Lahore again. 🤦‍♂️
Before freeing Kashmir we need go free Lahore. Launch Ghazwa e Hind on Lahore first.
 
Mar 30, 2010
We need to have sympathy with these people and shouldn't be angry on them

1. They are in LUMS
2. They are obsessed with bollywood

It is like having two disabilities at the same time
 
Mar 24, 2020
All this hatred for India and Bollywood and yet ALL of you can't do one thing but use memes with Bollywood characters all the time. Goes to show the level of cultural seepage.

Doesn't Pakistan have it's own unique culture so you guys can create memes without having to use scenes from your hated Bollywood??
 
Jan 29, 2011
We need to have sympathy with these people and shouldn't be angry on them

1. They are in LUMS
2. They are obsessed with bollywood

Isn't LUMS one of the few decent university in Pakistan worth going into?
 

