Bollywood celebrities drug issue

Hi,



There is a lot of unnecessary bashing in indian media about bollywood. Should we take advantage of it and start blaming bollywood as a whole?

We can say it is a hub of money laundering (if so) , drug cartel etc so people should ban it.. I am not talking about drug consumption but as network.

I mean indian themselves blaming bollywood, i think we should jump in pointing towards their prime industry and malign India as a whole?



is it possible?