Bollywood celebrities drug issue

Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,299
0
3,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hi,

There is a lot of unnecessary bashing in indian media about bollywood. Should we take advantage of it and start blaming bollywood as a whole?
We can say it is a hub of money laundering (if so) , drug cartel etc so people should ban it.. I am not talking about drug consumption but as network.
I mean indian themselves blaming bollywood, i think we should jump in pointing towards their prime industry and malign India as a whole?

is it possible?
 
C

charene514

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 12, 2020
10
0
9
Country
India
Location
India
Pray do try !

Unless your movie budgets are matching, no one would bother.

Hypothetically speaking, if a pissed off salman khan starts a diatribe against Hollywood, forget americans, would even Indians bother ? Hell No.

Understand concept of credibility.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,299
0
3,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
charene514 said:
Pray do try !

Unless your movie budgets are matching, no one would bother.

Hypothetically speaking, if a pissed off salman khan starts a diatribe against Hollywood, forget americans, would even Indians bother ? Hell No.

Understand concept of credibility.
Click to expand...
my point is just to damage the industry.. another revenue source in Modi india would stale.. thats it. SO if only we can inflame it more towards decline.. of course it would not bend on knees as it is a very big industry.. but a nudge is fine too
 
