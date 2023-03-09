Bol TV owner Shoaib Sheikh arrested from Islamabad airport

BOL TV’S SHOAIB SHEIKH ARRESTED FROM ISLAMABAD​





ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh, co-Chairman of BOL TV and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been arrested from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the channel’s administration.

According to the BOL administration, Shoaib Sheikh has been arrested by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Islamabad Zone.

In a statement, the FIA said that the BOL TV’s co-Chairman has been arrested over persistent absences. “The authority has served several summon notices to Sheikh in a case,” it said.

However, the investigation agency said, Shoaib Sheikh failed to appear at the FIA headquarters despite several notices.