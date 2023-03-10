What's new

Boko Haram mullahs killed 25+ fishermen in Nigeria

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,387
-10
1,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634196873262014464

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Islamic extremists killed at least 25 fishermen during an attack in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state, the police told The Associated Press on Thursday,

The rebels attacked the fishermen in the remote Mukdolo village of Borno where the years-long extremist violence is concentrated, said the local police chief Abdu Umar. Some of the bodies in the Wednesday attack were recovered and buried on Thursday, he said.

“There is no single human being in that place because it has been abandoned but the villagers from Dikwa go there to fish. Unfortunately, this time, Boko Haram (extremists) surrounded the place and killed 25 of them and nine escaped,” the police chief said of the attack. Locals reported more than 30 killed in the attack.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, continues to grapple with a 14-year-old insurgency in the northeast by Islamic extremist rebels of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province. The extremists are fighting to establish Shariah law and to stop Western education.

More than 35,000 people have died and over 2 million have been displaced by the extremist violence, according to the U.N. Development Program.

Abba Modu with the local security outfit in Borno said the latest attack on Wednesday occurred after the rebels warned locals to stay off the river in the Mukdolo village which is near Sambisa forest, a popular hideout for the militants.

“The Boko Haram people said they now own the river, and no villager would be allowed to fish there except their members,” said Modu.

“It was a tragic and sad event that happened to our people, and we have just returned from attending their burial,” Mohammed Zakariya Dikwa, a local lawmaker from the area, told The AP.

In the last two weeks, dozens of the rebels have either been killed or arrested while more than 1,300 of them surrendered to Nigeria troops, according to Musa Danmadami, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters.

“Troops in the northeast zone of the country have sustained and continued to dominate the joint area of operations,” Danmadami told reporters on Thursday.

The Nigerian government has often said its security forces have significantly reduced the capacity of the extremists to carry out attacks but security analysts argue the rebellion has lasted for years because the nation’s security forces are not well equipped and are overstretched battling other crimes.

apnews.com

Police: Extremists kill 25 fishermen in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Islamic extremists killed at least 25 fishermen during an attack in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, the police told The Associated Press on Thursday, The rebels attacked the fishermen in the remote Mukdolo village of Borno where the years-long extremist violence is...
apnews.com apnews.com
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
8,237
19
9,018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
JackTheRipper said:
“The Boko Haram people said they now own the river, and no villager would be allowed to fish there except their members,” said Modu.

“It was a tragic and sad event that happened to our people, and we have just returned from attending their burial,” Mohammed Zakariya Dikwa, a local lawmaker from the area, told The AP.
Click to expand...
These people dont take their lives seriously ?
Boko Haram which is known to be ISIS twin brother(albeit the black one, which I guess even ISIS wouldnt want. Lol) is known to be merciless, brutal and savage, and they gave warnings and these people still had the courage to go there? 🤦🏽
If it was me, i will fleefrom that entire state, from the first report of even Boko Haram sighting in the region. Sorry I love my life too much to take chances. 😅

RIP to thise poor fishermen who were only trying to make a living. 🙏🏾
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,981
-9
2,709
Country
United States
Location
India
mike2000 is back said:
These people dont take their lives seriously ?
Boko Haram which is known to be ISIS twin brother(albeit the black one, which I guess even ISIS wouldnt want. Lol) is known to be merciless, brutal and savage, and they gave warnings and these people still had the courage to go there? 🤦🏽
If it was me, i will fleefrom that entire state, from the first report of even Boko Haram sighting in the region. Sorry I love my life too much to take chances. 😅

RIP to thise poor fishermen who were only trying to make a living. 🙏🏾
Click to expand...
What ever happened to the girls that were kidnapped by this outfit?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Faqirze
At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
3K
BHAN85
BHAN85
Nan Yang
Chinese builder completes US$1.5 billion deep water port in Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
347
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
fallstuff
Imposing Visa Restrictions on Individuals Involved in Undermining the Democratic Process in Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
215
fallstuff
fallstuff
Al_Muhannad
Hamburg shooting: seven reported killed in attack at church in Germany
Replies
0
Views
103
Al_Muhannad
Al_Muhannad
beijingwalker
First phase of China-built light rail project inaugurated in Nigeria
Replies
2
Views
359
uhuru
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom