BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

If I may politely suggest, the word should be "elicit". "Illicit" means illegal.Yes- security situation must be brought under control first which may also include getting local political leaders and dissenters under discussion table, building public use and confidence projects like schools and hospitals, which will ease "exploitation" accusations for locals.Did they set aside areas for SEZ to add value and maybe dock areas for shipbuilding and other large industries for manufacturing small craft for utility use (under 300 ton) and truck bodies? This is an excellent way to start value-addition industry to employ locals (larger shipyards can come later), and requires hardly any investments except oxy-acetylene torches and welding implements.In Bangladesh they build ships in char (river island areas) with absolutely no infra except stilts to balance ship bodies and then built 2000 passenger or 5000 ton river vessels. But the demand has to exist locally.Land and industrial gases can be offered at incentivized prices. Land for workshops can be given either at very low cost or rent-free to folks who want to set up machinery repair places near the port. Start small and then expand. Land-use planning and Zoning is paramount otherwise the place will start to look like apocalyptic version pf Mad Max Thunderdome.Ship recycling is another great industry - if proper EU guidelines can be followed. Those can employ unskilled and even uneducated individuals (local folks).I have seen what some of the Bangladeshi SEZ's surrounding ports in Bangladesh promote, however IDEALLY the investment feasibility has to be done beforehand and MOU's completed with investors and interested conglomerates, before planning expansion and proceeding with SEZ/port plans and construction.If the Afghans were supposed to use that port, what is keeping them from using it? Seems this is their only option to their near-border sea-freight access as theirs is a land-locked country. A policy with no action or follow up will not yield results. Taliban must commit to use of the port and they can be given a graduated set of incentives to start.Bangladesh offers the same services to land-locked Nepal and Bhutan through three/four Bangladesh ports which includes vehicle import and bulk/containerized freight handling (at "friendship" prices).