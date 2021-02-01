BOE's new invention allows people with visual impairments to 'see' pictures The “reader” contains two parts: a haptic sensing device, which is worn on the finger of the visually impaired person, and a display device, which includes a touch panel.

A BOE patent for a "reader" that can handle complex pictures or lines allows people with visual impairments to "see" pictures, according to data provider Qichacha.This approach allows the visually impaired to truly feel the information while forming a realistic picture in their minds, and no longer have to be limited to Braille and voice broadcast reading.There are two main types of existing readers for the visually impaired. One is a device that takes a picture and then uses Internet cloud processing technology to recognize the text before converting it to speech mode so that people with visual impairments can listen to the information.The other is to pass the text information to the Braille display machine, then the device by punching holes on the flat surface to form a dot matrix, so the visually impaired can touch to read.In addition, these can only read display and display read the text and present small amounts of information in a single pass, while complex pictures or lines that contain large amounts of information cannot be converted.