China's government bought a new jetliner for President Jiang Zemin's personal use from Chicago-based Boeing Co. last summer and loved the purchase, until Chinese intelligence agents reportedly discovered it was riddled with listening devices.China's government isn't saying anything about the alleged incident, but two Western newspapers reported that more than 20 bugs were discovered in the Boeing 767-300ER, including one device in the headboard of the presidential bed and another in a lavatory.Bought for President JiangThe plane, built and specially equipped for Jiang at different sites around the United States, now is said to sit unused, its innards torn apart, at a military airfield outside Beijing, while Jiang fumes about the incident, according to reports in The Washington Post and the Financial Times of London.The Chinese blame U.S. intelligence agencies for the incident and apparently are considering making the discovery an issue during a meeting next month in Beijing between Jiang and President Bush. However, there was no way to immediately confirm the incident or to assess whether it might damage relations between the U.S. and China or affect business ties.That the U.S. and China spy on each other is an accepted fact in the relationship, though tension rose last year when an American Navy surveillance plane and its crew were detained in China after the damaged aircraft landed at a Chinese military airfield.The United States and the Soviet Union overcame a notorious episode in which the U.S. discovered Soviet listening devices in its newly built embassy in Moscow."Everyone knows the Americans spy on us," an unidentified Chinese official told the Financial Times. "But I am not sure if the government will want to use this incident against the U.S. because relations are supposed to be getting better these days."Jiang's aircraft was said to be bugged while being refitted in the U.S. even though the Chinese government carefully oversaw all work.The Times said the bugs were detected after the aircraft emitted a strange whine during test flights in China in September, shortly after it was delivered.High-tech eavesdroppingThe listening devices were said to be highly sophisticated and linked to satellites.The plane was built in Seattle and then sent to San Antonio International Airport for refitting by several aircraft firms. The plane was believed to cost $120 million, plus $10 million in extras added during the tense relations after the April incident in which the American Navy surveillance plane collided with a Chinese fighter jet and then landed at a Chinese base.According to a report last year in the San Antonio Express-News, Chinese security guards provided round-the-clock security for the plane while it was being refitted.Plane can carry 100The newspaper said the plane was retrofitted to accommodate about 100 people. It has beige leather chairs that could be converted into beds, and a presidential suite was added that consisted of a bedroom, sitting room and bath with shower. Also added were a 48-inch television set, satellite communications and advanced avionics.Several executives of the firms said they had no idea how the listening devices were added, and they reported that the Chinese seemed happy with the job and did not complain."We had an excellent relationship with every Chinese official who worked on this project," Robert Sanchez, chief operations officer at Gore Design Completions of San Antonio, told the Post. "We're not in the business of doing things like this."Work was completed on the plane in August, and it was flown to China on Aug. 10, stopping in Honolulu. A group of American workers and their families accompanied the plane as guests of the Chinese government, Sanchez said."The Chinese were very happy with the aircraft and with the work we did," Sanchez said. "They took the workers to the Great Wall and showed them around. Why would any of these corporations or workers consider that, if they knew anything about this?"Larry McCracken, spokesman for Boeing Co., said the company knows nothing about the situation other than what was on news wires Saturday. He said Boeing sold the jetliner to Delta Air Lines in 2000."We knew Delta was selling it to the Chinese," he said. "It then went down to San Antonio, where it was modified, and then it went to China."The Post said Western diplomats and executives learned of the case in mid-October when Chinese officials with whom they normally did business did not appear for meetings. Chinese friends and colleagues told them the officials had been arrested.U.S. refuses to commentOfficials at the State Department in Washington and the U.S. Embassy in Beijing had no comment.At the White House, spokesman Taylor Gross said: "We never discuss these kinds of allegations."China's Foreign Ministry did not answer calls.Employees of the China Aviation Supply Export & Import Corp., which bought the plane, refused to comment. Randy Harrison, a Boeing spokesman in Seattle, said he had no knowledge of the reports.