Boeing wins a $ 10 billion contract to modernize F-15 Saudi Arabia

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space & Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $9,800,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-15 support for Saudi Arabia. This contract provides for modernization and sustainment of the F-15 Saudi fleet to include such efforts as hardware, software, and interface design, development, integration, test, subsystem and structural component production and installation of future modifications and enhancements to the F-15 Saudi weapon system as well as product support. Work will be performed in St. Louis and as separately specified in individual task and delivery orders and is expected to be completed by November 2025. The ordering period for this contract is five years from the date of contract award plus an option for an additional five year ordering period. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Initial delivery order FA8634-21-F-0015 will be awarded concurrently in the amount of $1,032,649 using FMS modification and development type 4F funds. The F‐15 Division Contracts Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634‐21‐D‐2703).* Most likely to modernizeF-15 C and D..since the US has a similar program..on top of that.., sustaining and developing especially a large fleet of F-15 fighters will not be cheap anyway..If its upgrade is similar to that of the F-15SA, this means:New enginesA new cockpitNew avionicsNew electronic warfare systemNew weapons systemNew radarNew podsNew communication systemsNew Data LinkFly-by- Wire system to replace the old hydraulic systemNew wings to sustain the work of the fighterNew helmetStock of new spare partsNew maintenance contractsNew training contractsNew training munitions