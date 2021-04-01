What's new

Boeing: "We cannot afford to be locked out of the Chinese market, our competitor will jump right in"

Boeing urges U.S. to separate China trade and human rights

(Reuters) -Boeing Co urged the United States on Wednesday to keep human rights and other disputes separate from trade relations with Beijing, and warned European rival Airbus would gain if the U.S. planemaker were locked out of China.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told an online business forum he believed a major aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe could be resolved after 16 years of wrangling at the World Trade Organization, but contrasted this with the outlook on China.

“I think politically (China) is more difficult for this administration and it was for the last administration. But we still have to trade with our largest partner in the world: China,” he told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit.

Noting multiple disputes, he added: “I am hoping we can sort of separate intellectual property, human rights and other things from trade and continue to encourage a free trade environment between these two economic juggernauts. ... We cannot afford to be locked out of that market. Our competitor will jump right in.”

Boeing and Airbus each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which has edged past the United States as the world’s largest domestic travel market.

Boeing and Airbus each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which has edged past the United States as the world’s largest domestic travel market.
But soon China will make all the passengers jets it needs domestically.
 
