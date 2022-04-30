What's new

Boeing to launch 2nd test flight of Starliner spacecraft for NASA on May 19

www.space.com

Boeing to launch 2nd test flight of Starliner spacecraft for NASA on May 19

The company will take a second try to reach the International Space Station during an uncrewed mission.
www.space.com www.space.com

Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 spacecraftis mated to a new service module on March 2022 ahead of its planned test flight on May 19, 2022.

Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 spacecraftis mated to a new service module on March 2022 ahead of its planned test flight on May 19, 2022. (Image credit: Boeing)

Boeing is finally ready to test Starliner again in space.

The commercial crew spacecraft is set for a test launch, dubbed OFT-2 (Orbital Flight Test-2) no earlier than May 19 as Boeing seeks to certify its Starliner vehicle for future NASA astronaut flights.

Liftoff will take place from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, NASA said in a recent release. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT), according to SpaceFlightNow.

The test will be an opportunity for Boeing to once again simulate a mission to the International Space Station. Starliner will ride atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as Boeing seeks to ready the spacecraft for launch, docking and return-to-Earth operations.
 

