Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 27,444
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Boeing to launch 2nd test flight of Starliner spacecraft for NASA on May 19
The company will take a second try to reach the International Space Station during an uncrewed mission.
www.space.com
Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 spacecraftis mated to a new service module on March 2022 ahead of its planned test flight on May 19, 2022. (Image credit: Boeing)
Boeing is finally ready to test Starliner again in space.
The commercial crew spacecraft is set for a test launch, dubbed OFT-2 (Orbital Flight Test-2) no earlier than May 19 as Boeing seeks to certify its Starliner vehicle for future NASA astronaut flights.
Liftoff will take place from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, NASA said in a recent release. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT), according to SpaceFlightNow.
The test will be an opportunity for Boeing to once again simulate a mission to the International Space Station. Starliner will ride atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as Boeing seeks to ready the spacecraft for launch, docking and return-to-Earth operations.