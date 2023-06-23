What's new

Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure, pilot training in India

YGAJS7RST5O23IN7LJ23PGWLI4.jpg

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The development also comes along with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

Boeing to invest $100 mln in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday.
